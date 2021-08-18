Fully Vaccinated Man Dies Of Covid-19

Patricio Elizondo died from Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated and cautious about the virus.

A fully vaccinated man, Patricio Elizondo, died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, August 10th. His daughter, Yvonne Rodriguez, said that she saw her father for the last time in hospital, struggling to breathe independently.

Yvonne Rodriguez said that when she saw an X-ray of her father’s chest it was explained that he had contracted Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Initially, she thought that her father was experiencing a flare-up of congestive heart failure or recurring infection. Elizondo had multiple underlying health conditions including heart problems and diabetes, which made him susceptible to developing severe Covid-19.

According to his daughter, Elizondo was very cautious and stayed indoors, wearing his mask. Rodriguez said that as he was so careful, she is unsure where he caught the virus that damaged his lungs, where he later died from complications related to having Covid-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has insisted that there is some evidence that vaccination may make the illness less severe for those who are vaccinated and still contract the virus. The CDC also said that there are no vaccines that provide 100 percent protection against the virus, stating that “there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalised, or die from Covid-19.”

Jan Patterson, an infectious specialisit at UT Health, said that Elizondo would “have suffered more if he had not been vaccinated.” Since apparently, there is more suffering to be had than just death.

There is still a large number of unvaccinated people in the United States. According to the CDC, only 50.3 per cent of people in the US have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of August 10th.

In the past few weeks, the US has seen a rise in Covid-19 infectious amongst fully vaccinated individuals. Despite this, officials continue to insist that there is nothing to worry about with these breakthrough cases.

With the ongoing pandemic and new “variants” of the virus reportedly circulating, it is expected that the number of breakthrough infections is set to rise as well.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist with the Vaccine and Infectiouse Disease Organisation at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada said: “The reality is that a lot of these breakthrough infections have been vaccinated people who test positive.”

Dr Robert Darnell, a senior physician and biochemist at Rockefeller University in New York, added that if an individual has a lot of good antibodies, they may be able to bind to the virus before it can cause trouble, thus mitigating or decreasing your odds of getting sick.

The mainstream media and government has continued to argue that these breakthrough infections are to be expected as no vaccine is “fully effective” and that we should not be overly concerned when vaccinated people get seriously ill or die from Covid-19.

