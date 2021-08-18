Fully vaccinated account for 73% of recent Covid-19 deaths and data shows fully vaccinated are over 5 times more likely to die if infected with Covid-19

We’re told the Covid-19 vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death if the vaccinated person was to encounter the alleged Covid-19 virus by around 95%, but official Public Health data proves that this is a lie.

A weekly Covid-19 statistical report released by Public Health Scotland confirmed that between the 29th December 2020 and the 29th July 2021 there had been 3,063 alleged Covid-19 deaths among unvaccinated population, 271 alleged Covid-19 deaths among people who’d had one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 172 Covid-19 deaths among the fully vaccinated population.

However, Public Health Scotland’s most recent report released on the 18th August 2021 shows that between the 29th December 2020 and the 5th August 2021 there have been 3,077 alleged Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population, 271 deaths among people who’d had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 206 Covid-19 deaths among the fully vaccinated population.

This shows us that between the 29th July 2021 and the 5th August 2021 there were a total of 50 Covid-19 deaths in Scotland. The unvaccinated accounted for 14 of these deaths, those who’d had a single dose accounted for 2 of those deaths, and the fully vaccinated accounted for 34 of those deaths. That means 72% of Covid-19 deaths in that week were people who’d been vaccinated.

Of course you wouldn’t be aware of this unless you compared the two reports because of how Public Health Scotland are attempting to decieve the public into believing the Covid-19 vaccines through the date range they are using to categorise alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccine status.

PHS claim they use the date of 29th December 2020 because it accounts for “protection to develop after the first dose” due to this date being 21 days after the start of the vaccination programme. But this is highly deceptive due to the amount of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered by the 29th December 2020.

Scotland had administered just 104,766 first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, alongside 50 second doses, accounting for 1.9% of the total population by this date.

As of the same date they were in the midst of an alleged second wave of Covid-19 and seeing significant numbers of deaths every day, with that wave of deaths just about to coincidentally increase alongside the number of vaccines administered.

By the 27th January 2021, Scotland had only vaccinated 9% of the population, with 491,658 having had the first dose, and 6,783 people having had both doses. Yet as of this date the number of alleged Covid-19 deaths per day began to decline, except for the unusual spike on the 3rd March, but even by this date just 31% of the population had been vaccinated.

Therefore the majority of deaths they are displaying as occurring in the unvaccinated group have occurred when Scotland was in the midst of the alleged second wave and the majority of the population were unvaccinated.

This of course leads to the argument that because 79% of those eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland have been vaccinated that we should expect to see the vaccinated making up the majority of people who have died due to Covid-19.

However, this argument is flawed due to two reasons. Firstly, it is the middle of Summer and respiratory viruses are supposed to be kept at bay due to seasonality. This is evident from the fact that in August 2020, when there was not a Covid-19 vaccine available Covid-19 deaths dropped to zero for a number of weeks in Scotland.

Secondly, Public Health Scotland data actually shows that the fully vaccinated are dying due to Covid-19 at a rate 5.5 times higher than the unvaccinated population.

It is widely accepted due to a study carried out early on in the alleged Covid-19 pandemic that the average time from infection with Covid-19 to death is around 18.5 days. Therefore, if we take the confirmed infections around 18 days prior to the week of 29th July to the 5th August we can work out the death rate in the population categorised by vaccination status.

Table 15 of the Public Health Scotland report shows us that in the week beginning 10th July 2021 there were 7,575 positive cases among the unvaccinated population. Nineteen days later in the week beginning 29th July there were 14 deaths among the unvaccinated population. This equates to a death rate of 0.33%.

The same table also shows us that in the week beginning 10th July 2021 there were 3,738 cases among the fully vaccinated population (clear evidence the vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission). Nineteen days later in the week beginning 29th July there were 34 deaths among the fully vaccinated population. This equates to a death rate of 1.76%.

Therefore the fully vaccinated are dying at a rate 5.3 times higher than the unvaccinated when allegedly infected with Covid-19.

This is clear evidence of antibody-dependent enhancement. The death rate is significantly higher among the fully vaccinated and there is an increasing wave of deaths in the middle of summer, which is completely against the historical norm, and Public Health Scotland are doing their best to cover it up by manipulating the figures with the date range they are using.

