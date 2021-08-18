Fully vaccinated account for 73% of recent Covid-19 deaths and data shows fully vaccinated are over 5 times more likely to die if infected with Covid-19

We’re told the Covid-19 vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death if the vaccinated person was to encounter the alleged Covid-19 virus by around 95%, but official Public Health data proves that this is a lie.
A weekly Covid-19 statistical report released by Public Health Scotland confirmed that between the 29th December 2020 and the 29th July 2021 there had been 3,063 alleged Covid-19 deaths among unvaccinated population, 271 alleged Covid-19 deaths among people who’d had one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 172 Covid-19 deaths among the fully vaccinated population.
However, Public Health Scotland’s most recent report released on the 18th August 2021 shows that between the 29th December 2020 and the 5th August 2021 there have been 3,077 alleged Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population, 271 deaths among people who’d had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 206 Covid-19 deaths among the fully vaccinated population.
This shows us that between the 29th July 2021 and the 5th August 2021 there were a total of 50 Covid-19 deaths in Scotland. The unvaccinated accounted for 14 of these deaths, those who’d had a single dose accounted for 2 of those deaths, and the fully vaccinated accounted for 34 of those deaths. That means 72% of Covid-19 deaths in that week were people who’d been vaccinated.
Of course you wouldn’t be aware of this unless you compared the two reports because of how Public Health Scotland are attempting to decieve the public into believing the Covid-19 vaccines through the date range they are using to categorise alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccine status.
PHS claim they use the date of 29th December 2020 because it accounts for “protection to develop after the first dose” due to this date being 21 days after the start of the vaccination programme. But this is highly deceptive due to the amount of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered by the 29th December 2020.
Scotland had administered just 104,766 first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, alongside 50 second doses, accounting for 1.9% of the total population by this date.
As of the same date they were in the midst of an alleged second wave of Covid-19 and seeing significant numbers of deaths every day, with that wave of deaths just about to coincidentally increase alongside the number of vaccines administered.
By the 27th January 2021, Scotland had only vaccinated 9% of the population, with 491,658 having had the first dose, and 6,783 people having had both doses. Yet as of this date the number of alleged Covid-19 deaths per day began to decline, except for the unusual spike on the 3rd March, but even by this date just 31% of the population had been vaccinated.
Therefore the majority of deaths they are displaying as occurring in the unvaccinated group have occurred when Scotland was in the midst of the alleged second wave and the majority of the population were unvaccinated.
This of course leads to the argument that because 79% of those eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland have been vaccinated that we should expect to see the vaccinated making up the majority of people who have died due to Covid-19.
However, this argument is flawed due to two reasons. Firstly, it is the middle of Summer and respiratory viruses are supposed to be kept at bay due to seasonality. This is evident from the fact that in August 2020, when there was not a Covid-19 vaccine available Covid-19 deaths dropped to zero for a number of weeks in Scotland.
Secondly, Public Health Scotland data actually shows that the fully vaccinated are dying due to Covid-19 at a rate 5.5 times higher than the unvaccinated population.
It is widely accepted due to a study carried out early on in the alleged Covid-19 pandemic that the average time from infection with Covid-19 to death is around 18.5 days. Therefore, if we take the confirmed infections around 18 days prior to the week of 29th July to the 5th August we can work out the death rate in the population categorised by vaccination status.
Table 15 of the Public Health Scotland report shows us that in the week beginning 10th July 2021 there were 7,575 positive cases among the unvaccinated population. Nineteen days later in the week beginning 29th July there were 14 deaths among the unvaccinated population. This equates to a death rate of 0.33%.
The same table also shows us that in the week beginning 10th July 2021 there were 3,738 cases among the fully vaccinated population (clear evidence the vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission). Nineteen days later in the week beginning 29th July there were 34 deaths among the fully vaccinated population. This equates to a death rate of 1.76%.
Therefore the fully vaccinated are dying at a rate 5.3 times higher than the unvaccinated when allegedly infected with Covid-19.
This is clear evidence of antibody-dependent enhancement. The death rate is significantly higher among the fully vaccinated and there is an increasing wave of deaths in the middle of summer, which is completely against the historical norm, and Public Health Scotland are doing their best to cover it up by manipulating the figures with the date range they are using.
“Even so, a key issue is that the current vaccines block severe disease but do not prevent infection, said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine scientist at the Mayo Clinic. That is because the virus is still capable of replicating in the nose, even among vaccinated people, who can then transmit the disease through tiny, aerosolized droplets”
Reuters – what my free salt water cure stops.
The Achilles Heel of Coronavirus, is while it is still in the developing stage as Coronavirus/Covid in the warm, wet areas inside the nasal passages of your head (nose) and before it gets to become Covid in your head and lungs, 10 to 14 days later. If Coronavirus is not treated with my free salt clean water cure to flush out your nasal passages, as soon as possible, or during self isolation, it becomes Covid, which is where the money is. You cannot catch Covid! Always breathe through your nose and keep your mouth shut, because you really don’t want the Coronavirus to seed itself in your lungs!! My free salt water cure has “absolutely nothing” to do with mRNA test vaccines. Treating Coronavirus with my free salt clean water cure, flushes out the nasal cavity and kills Coronavirus, before it gets to be Covid, irrespective of if you have had mRNA vaccines or not. Mix one heaped teaspoon of salt in a mug of warm or cold clean water, cup a hand and pour some of the solution in, then sniff or snort that mugful up into your nose, spitting out everything which comes down into your mouth, by so doing, you flush out your nasal cavity, where Coronavirus lives. If you get a burning sensation (which lasts for 2-3 minutes) then you have a Coronavirus infection.When the soreness goes away, blow out your head with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards and continue doing my salt clean water nasal cavity flush cure, morning, noon and night, or more often, if you want, until, when you do my free salt water cure, you don’t experience any soreness at all in your nasal cavity. While you are at it, swallow a couple of mouthfulls and if you get a burning sensation in your chest, then you are killing the Covid/Bronchitis there too, so keep it up, each time you do a salt water sniffle, until the soreness in your head and lungs goes away – job done. Pour some of the solution on a flat surface and allow to dry and see what you have then. This is what coats the nasal passages in your head and kills Coronavirus/Covid off. You can see why it is so effective. This is what I have done for the past 26.5 years and I am NEVER ill, nor do you need to be either.
Please pass it around to everyone who wants to give it a try.
He added that “Current vaccines are great at preventing [CO1] serious infection deep in the lungs, but not at blocking infection in the upper airways. What’s needed is a nasal-spray (vaccine) that would stop the coronavirus from taking hold at all.” – what my free salt water cure does and stops.
Keep safe. Richard