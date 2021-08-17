“Vaccinated people are at risk of the new variants … vaccinated people should be put in quarantine,” Professor Christian Perronne

Clip taken from a recent interview with Professor Christian Perronne by UK Column

The mainstream media and the politicians are saying that this coming winter, the “vaccinated” are going to be fine generally, but the unvaccinated are going to have a very hard time. So, should the unvaccinated be afraid of the current “variants” that are out there, and the coming “variants”?

Professor Christian Perronne says:

“Exactly the reverse! Vaccinated people are at risk of the new variants. In transmission, it’s been proven now in several countries that vaccinated people should be put in quarantine and isolated from society. Unvaccinated people are not dangerous; vaccinated people are dangerous to others. That’s been proven in Israel now, where I’m in contact with many physicians. They’re having big problems in Israel now: severe cases in hospitals are among vaccinated people. And in the UK also, you had a larger vaccination programme and there are problems [there] also.”

Professor Perronne is the former Chairman of the French Specialist Committee for Communicable Diseases, and the High Council on Public Health. He was also the Vice-President of the European Advisory Group to the World Health Organisation.

He is Head of the Medical Department at Raymond Poincaré Hospital in Garches, France. He was the University’s Head of Department for Infectious and Tropical Diseases from 1994 onwards, but was fired from that position a few months ago for his public statements which have been contrary to some of the official government policy around Covid-19 and vaccinations.

