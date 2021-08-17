Lawyers send open letter to UK Gov., Hancock, Whitty, & Vallance demanding answers on alleged mass murder in care homes through the use of Midazolam

An investigation launched by a team of lawyers and experts into the use of midazolam during the Covid-19 pandemic has now concluded in line with how matters should be conducted by the police. The team now has an extensive list of questions that they have put forward to the Government and its advisors, and will proceed with a private criminal prosecution if they do not get the answers they need.

In March 2020 the British people were ordered to stay at home, to protect the NHS, and save lives. But in reality the evidence suggests that the British people were ordered to stay at home, so the NHS could give midazolam to the elderly and vulnerable and pretend that they were Covid-19 deaths.

Here’s a quick run-down of some of the evidence –

Midazolam is a commonly used drug in palliative care, think of it as diazepam on steroids.

Midazolam is also a drug that has been used in executions by lethal injection in the USA.

UK regulators state that you should only receive midazolam in a hospital or doctor’s office that has the equipment that is needed to monitor your heart and lungs and to provide life-saving medical treatment quickly if your breathing slows or stops.

This is because Midazolam can cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems such as shallow, slowed, or temporarily stopped breathing that may lead to permanent brain injury or death.

At the start of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic Matt Hancock ordered a two year supply of Midazolam and then went back to France for more.

This was confirmed in a parliamentary committee meeting which included Hancock, Professor Van Tam, and Tory MP; Dr Luke Evans, who said a “good death” needs three things, one of those things being Midazolam.

At the same time Hancock and the Government changed the law on the certification of deaths under the guise of the coronavirus act.

And the law on cremations; removing the need for a confirmatory medical certificate.

And the law on indemnity for health service activity.

The final And the law on visiting loved ones in care homes; which was banned.

April and May 2020 saw a huge spike in deaths occurring in care homes, many were attributed to Covid-19.

In late 2020 the Care Quality Commission found 34% of Health and Social Care workers said they had felt pressured to place ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders on care home residents without informing the resident or their loved ones.

An Amnesty report also found the blanket use of DNR orders in Care homes.

The two-year supply of Midazolam purchased at the beginning of the alleged pandemic was gone by October.

What happened to all of the Midazolam?

Over the last 12 months, Lawyers of Light, PUB, and the amazing polymath, Mark Oakford, have interrogated community prescribing of the respiratory depressing drug, Midazolam.

Following receipt of eye witness statements of the misuse of Midazolam in care homes since April 2020, it became apparent that Midazolam had played a nefarious role in excess deaths, which were then conveniently labelled as Covid-19.

The parties above set about looking at Midazolam prescribing into the community since April 2020, and during their investigations it became evident that a criminal prosecution was necessary regarding the (alleged) misuse of Midazolam, seemingly by government diktat.

Despite the parties above providing some of their acquired evidence to a senior police officer some time ago, the police have seen fit to ignore the same, and refuse to carry out a full investigation. This is despite the reopening of the Gosport inquiry, codenamed Operation Magenta. If you are unaware, Gosport Memorial Hospital had at least 456 patients who died under the care of ‘Dr Opiate’ who was found guilty of misconduct but not struck off.

So, despite Doctor induced death being very real, as proven by the tragedy of Gosport, it seems the police in this country are unwilling to entertain that similar practices have been enacted during the “pandemic”.

This leaves no option but to commence a private criminal prosecution, (PCP), to achieve justice for those who have died at the hand of Midazolam.

In advance of laying the PCP, and in the interests of transparency and justice, the above parties have seen fit to ask questions of ministers and others seemingly involved in this matter.

Given the gravity of the concerns and questions asked, the above parties have concluded that their letter should be an open one. It is in the public interest and for public safety, that everyone know the issues and the questions that have been put forward.

Given this, they have released a copy of the open letter which can be found here.

The PCP will commence after a suitable time period has expired to receive answers from those addressed in the letter.

Like this: Like Loading...