Harvard Professor Calls for Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines: “Make the Burden of Being Unvaccinated so High that People Comply”

A Harvard University public health professor is calling for mandatory Covid-19 vaccines since the “campaign to persuade all Americans to voluntarily accept coronavirus vaccinations has hit its limit.”

In an opinion piece written for the Washington Post, Joseph G. Allen, an associate professor and director of the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, wrote that the “only way forward” is to mandate the vaccines which have been linked to countless adverse reactions.

He listed a number of reasons why Biden’s vaccine strategy has failed, stating that Republican public health scientists are encouraging vaccine hesitancy and that it is time for left-leaning doctors to appear right-wing media stations such as Fox News and Newsmax to target those who don’t want to get vaccinated.

Allen also urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to hurry up and grant the Covid-19 vaccines full authorisation this month, as this would allow companies to implement mandates for employees.

He went on to claim: “These are the most studied and scrutinised vaccines in the history of the world,” despite their rushed roll-out and the fact that they have been out less than a year, contrasting other vaccines which have decades of data and research.

“And what we know with certainty is that these vaccines have an impeccable safety record on par with every other fully authorised vaccine.”

Allen appears to have forgotten to mention that there have been nearly 500,000 reported reactions or deaths from the Covid-19 vaccine reported to the United States Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) up to July 23rd, 2021.

Children’s Health Defense reported that: “Data released [July 23, 2021] show that between Dec. 14, 2020 and July 16, 2021, a total of 491,218 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 11,405 deaths — an increase of 414 over the previous week. There were 48,385 serious injuries reported during the same time period — up 7,767 compared with the previous week.”

Of course, Allen instead criticised unions for failing to promote vaccines to workers and for opposing making the jabs mandatory.

“This will inevitably face opposition, and, yes, that includes from unions. It is absolutely appalling to see vaccination rates around the 40 to 50 percent range for unionized workers such as New York City’s police, firefighters, and corrections officers, as well as 60 percent for the city’s Education Department workers.”

Allen continued: “Don’t want to call them “mandates”? That’s fine. Then do what MGM Resorts and the National Football League did and, instead of mandating, make the burden of being unvaccinated so high that people comply.”

The Harvard professor continued by dismissing concerns about civil liberties.

“Why are so many people acting like this is some kind of affront to our liberties? It’s routine to get vaccines for all sorts of things,” he said.

In the US, most Americans receive handfuls of vaccinations as children, for diseases such as polio, but the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommended vaccine schedule has grown dramatically in recent years.

By age one, an infant on the CDC vaccine schedule will receive over 20 vaccine shots (some for the same disease, in vaccines that are given in a regimen). However, by age 18 that number rises to a shocking 69 injections – vaccines, which are often in a series, against 16 diseases.

Professor Allen is not alone in his thinking though, as recently in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio introduced the “Key to NYC” vaccine passport which requires citizens to provide proof of vaccination to gain entry to public spaces such as restaurants and theatres.

