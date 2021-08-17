Dr Vernon Coleman – “My challenge to Jeremy Vine at the BBC”

I have, since last year, been encouraging viewers and readers to telephone radio stations, talk their way onto live programmes and engage hosts in conversation about the experimental ‘vaccines’.

On the 12th August 2021, I was delighted to hear a caller had engaged a BBC presenter called Jeremy Vine in a short debate about the covid-19 jabs. Vine had appealed for people to ring in if they had refused the vaccine and then fallen ill with covid. This is a popular game with the BBC which constantly runs stories of sceptics who allegedly fell ill with covid-19 and regretted not being jabbed. (Just how many of these individuals really had covid-19 is a moot point.)

By Dr Vernon Coleman

I thought the caller was extremely successful in drawing attention to the dangers of these jabs which are being promoted so heavily by celebrities and mainstream media commentators (most of whom know absolutely nothing about the injections). Eventually, Vine eventually cut the caller off, presumably to make sure that no more of the truth escaped on BBC airwaves.

It is, of course, worth remembering that the BBC is a financial partner of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which has massive commercial interests in the manufacture of covid jabs.

So, here’s the challenge to Jeremy Vine.

Let me come on your radio show and debate the covid-19 experimental jab with you. I will explain to you the facts about covid-19 and the reason why the experimental covid vaccine is not safe and doesn’t do what most people think it does. I will also explain why I believe the BBC is the most dishonest media organisation in the world.

The only stipulation is that the debate must be live. Vine can have as many experts advising him as he can fit into his studio. I will be alone.

Why should Vine debate with me?

As a qualified doctor and former GP who has made numerous TV and radio programmes and written numerous bestselling books on medical topics (including vaccination) I would, a few years ago, have been one of the first ‘medical experts’ consulted by the BBC.

But since early 2020 I am not aware of any critic of the covid fraud being allowed airtime on any BBC programme.

I’ll send this challenge to Mr Vine.

And I’d like everyone reading this website to send it to him too.

Jeremy Vine’s email address at the BBC is vine@bbc.co.uk

If Vine rejects my challenge to discuss all aspects of covid and the controversial jab we will have yet more proof of where the BBC stands on covid and covid experimental vaccination.

