US State Medical Boards Threaten to Revoke Licenses From Doctors Who Question Covid-19 Vaccines

In the US, doctors are no longer allowed to have any freedom of speech, as anything that contradicts the vaccine narrative will be classed as dangerous “disinformation.”

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) has stated that doctors who spread “misinformation” or “disinformation” about the Covid-19 vaccines could be suspended or have their licenses taken away.

According to the FSMB, due “to a dramatic increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and disinformation by physicians and other health care professionals on social media platforms, online and in the media, the FSMB, a national nonprofit representing medical boards that license and discipline allopathic and osteopathic physicians, released the following statement:

“Physicians who willfully generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license. “Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not. They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus driven for the betterment of public health. “Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts that responsibility, threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk.”

The FSMB has stated that they are aiming to remind doctors that they must be responsible as they have a platform and that misinformation and disinformation – especially within the content of the Covid-19 pandemic – can cause harm.

Humayun Chaudhry, DO., CEO of the FSMB, said: “I hope that physicians and other licensees get the message.”

It seems as though doctors are not allowed to do their own research, come to their own conclusions, and share this with others on social media or with their patients as they may face losing their jobs.

The FSMB CEO said that vaccine hesitancy and resistance across the country is a result of misinformation being spread by physicians.

Chaudhry said that he is worried about the stagnant vaccination rate and the Delta variant and is “really concerned” about future mutations and variants of the virus emerging, “to the point where we may have a situation in hand where the vaccine isn’t even effective.” The U.S. is “not there now,” he added, but the vaccines are a key piece in preventing that.

In Chaudhry’s opinion, it seems, the unvaccinated are completely to blame for the spreading of the virus despite the

“When the state boards get a complaint, they will investigate and if they determine there are grounds for taking action, they will,” he said. The CEO said that these actions could range from reprimanding physicians in a phone call, to license suspension or revocation.

Kevin Klauer, DO, CEO of the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), of the FSMB, said: “They are a regulatory body with physician licensure, so, I think they are empowered to set the boundaries of professional conduct.”

Klauer continued by stating that the vaccines have been “proven to be safe and effective and are saving thousands of lives”, despite the thousands of Americans who have been injured by the jab, adding that “dissuading people from getting a vaccine that the medical community embraces is harmful.”

It seems like if you are a doctor you must conform and comply with the mainstream message that Covid-19 is a terribly dangerous virus and that the only way to combat it is to get an experimental “vaccine” that has caused countless adverse reactions and even deaths.

