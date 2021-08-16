Dr Tess Lawrie Responds to MHRA: “Be Transparent about Vaccine Deaths and Suspend the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme”

Dr Lawrie’s Response Summary:

The MRHRA has a responsibility to report the safety of vaccines through a transparent process, which summarieses safety data for the public . The agency should rapidly detect new side-effects to the vaccines, and take any necessary action to minimse risk to the individual through adding warnings , restricting or suspending use of a product.

The Covid-19 vaccines may be responsible for the Covid-labelled mortality this past winter (at least 24,000 deaths) in England. The vaccines are ineffective at reducing mortality.

Dr Tess Lawrie has written an updated report of the UK Yellow Card data for Covid-19 vaccines up to 30th June 2021 following the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) response to her open letter where Dr Lawrie called for an immediate halt to the vaccine programme, where she originally highlighted over 888,196 adverse events and 1,253 deaths to the jabs.

Dr Lawrie, director at Evidence-based Medicine Consultancy Limited and EbMC Squared CiC, has released an updated report which was sent to the CEO of the MHRA, Dr June Raine, urging the agency to halt the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines due to the continued increase in adverse reactions and deaths.

According to the updated letter, Dr Lawrie and her team were sent links to the strategy on monitoring Covid-19 vaccine safety from the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) and data that supported the argument that the jabs have successfully reduced infections and mortality.

In response, Dr Lawrie wrote: “As of 14th July, there have been 1,490 deaths reported post-vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccines. This constitutes 237 more deaths since our last report when we requested a halt to the rollout. We are aware Yellow Card reports do not necessarily imply causality, as indicated in our previous report.

“The MHRA itself, however, states that the purpose of the Yellow Card system is to be an early warning system that a medicine’s safety may need further investigation and when urging doctors to report side-effects, you have been quoted as indicating that “There is no need to prove that the medicine caused the adverse reaction, just the suspicion is good enough”.

“With 1,490 deaths now reported post-vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccines, these vaccines are clearly less safe than vaccines we have hitherto known.”

Regarding the data Dr Lawrie and her team were sent, which covered a report by Public Health England (PHE) and Cambridge University’s Medical Research Council Biostatistics Unit covering data to 19 June 2021 infers reduction in mortality of 27,200 people as a result of the vaccination campaign, she noted that a number of assumptions were made:

That is has been assumed that the Covid-19 vaccines will reduce susceptibility to the virus, and reduce mortality post-infection. Dr Lawrie stated that she is unsure why these assumptions have been made when empirical evidence is available, and in light of the CHM’s recognition of they key importance of real world efectiveness data. That there are no other effective treatments for Covid-19 available in a no-vaccine scenario. Dr Lawrie responded stating: “We are uncertain why such an assumption would be made when treatment protocols are available that are known to significantly reduce mortality and that have unparalleled safety profile.” Dr Lawrie noted that Ivermectin is a drug that has proved to be highly effective at reducing mortality.

In response, Dr Lawrie stated that Covid-19 vaccines have a substantially higher death rate compared to previous vaccines and that the MHRA needs to recognise that there is a link between these fatalities and the injection: “You suggest in your letter that ‘some events may have happened coincidentally’ and that this is ‘particularly the case when millions of people are vaccinated’.

“The high number of death reports cannot, unfortunately, be explained by the large scale of rollout. If we compare death report rates following COVID-19 vaccines with those following influenza vaccines, data from the USA (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and v-safe reports) suggests deaths per million vaccinations with the J&J COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 were 55-110 times greater than with influenza vaccine in the 2016-2019 time period (11.0 deaths per million with the former(4) vs 0.1-0.2 deaths per million with the latter).”

Dr Lawrie continues by noting that she recognises that the J&J vaccine is not used in the UK, but draws attention to a large amount of fatalities associated with the jabs in the UK: “Fatalities reported post-Covid-19 vaccine to MHRA are shown to be 169 times more in number than the average for fatalities reported to MHRA over the last 10 years for all other vaccines.

“When one considers that the number of seasonal influenza vaccinations given in adults between September 2019 and March 2020 in England was 11,974,864, i.e. approximately one-sixth of the number of COVID-19 vaccinations given to-date, this would imply that the rate of fatalities per dose administered in the UK was in the order of up to 28 times higher with the COVID-19 vaccines than with influenza vaccines.”

She suggested that the MHRA has failed to provide figures supporting the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines through a Freedom of Information request, stating that it shows that the MHRA “is not operating a transparent system in preparing its summary report to the public.”

Further on in her latest open letter, Dr Lawrie drew attention to the statistics that appear to show that the Covid-19 vaccines are linked to countless adverse reactions in the UK, and deaths, yet the MHRA cannot provide information of deaths within 28 days of vaccination.

“We understand that Public Health England, in response to similar FoI requests, states that they do not hold the information on deaths within 28 days of COVID-19 vaccination. Again, this demonstrates a lack of transparency and obfuscates adequate assessment of postmarketing surveillance of COVID-19 vaccines.”

In the updated letter, Dr Lawrie drew attention to the Yellow Card System’s adverse reaction statistics up to the 21st July, which shows that the jabs have caused over 1,299 cases of deep vein thrombosis, 879 Bell’s Palsy events, and 407 cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome.

Therefore, Dr Lawire states that the MHRA should communicate to healthcare workers and vaccine recipients the potential risk of disorders such as Guillain Barre Syndrome, particularly with the AstraZeneca vaccine, and urge patients who develop such reactions to seek immediate medical attention.

As a result, Dr Lawrie is calling for the complete suspension of the vaccination programme in the UK and encourages the use of alternative treatments such as Ivermectin.

