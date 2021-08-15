Sore arm, headache… miscarriage, blindness, stroke, death – UK Gov. release 28th report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines

The UK Government / MHRA have released the 28th report on advere reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines, and we’d like to inform BBC TV & Radio Presenter, Jeremy Vine, that the 1,135,579 reported adverse reactions include quite a bit more than “just a sore arm”.

The new report covers adverse reactions reported to the MHRA from the 9th December 2020 through to the 4th August 2021 and shows that 1 in every 142 people have suffered an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine. However, only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are reported meaning that rate could be much higher.

But, if we take the number of people who have allegedly received at least one dose of an experimental Covid-19 injection as of the 4th August (46.9 million) and divide this by the number of reported adverse reactions (1.1 million) we can see that for every 40 people vaccinated an adverse reaction is suffered.

Earlier this week a concerned member of the public managed to get through to the Jeremy Vine show on BBC Radio 2 to express their concerns about the number of adverse reactions and deaths due to the Covid-19 jabs reported to the MHRA. Courtesy of ‘Hugo Talks’ you can see Jeremy Vine disregard this number as “probably just all being sore arms” in the video below.

If Jeremy Vine is correct then perhaps he’d like to explain why as of the 4th August 2021 there have been 17,604 blood disorders, 13,838 cardiac disorders, 148 congenital disorders (birth defects), 13,781 ear disorders, 18,691 eye disorders, 229,341 nervous system disorders, 726 pregnancy conditions, 33,651 reproductive disorders, and 1,559 deaths?

For the record “a sore arm” does not fall into any of the disorder categories mentioned above. So, perhaps Jeremy Vine may wish to educate himself on the types of reactions that are occurring before he opens his mouth in future.

Considering the vaccine roll-out is now targeting younger adults and children, who should not be given the AstraZeneca jab due to the risk of blood clots (despite the Pfizer jab also causing blood clots), we felt it was best to take a deeper look at some of the adverse reactions being reported to the Pfizer mRNA jab, and this is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here})

The first set of reactions to the Pfizer jab come under cardiac disorders. As of the 4th August there have been 52 reports of cardiac failure resulting in 6 deaths, 17 reports of acute myocardial infarction resulting in 1 death, 7 reports of myocardial ischaemia resulting in 2 deaths, and 156 reports of myocardial infarction resulting in 29 deaths. For those who don’t know, a myocardial infarction is commonly referred to as a ‘heart attack’.

There have also been 82 reports of cardiac arrest resulting in 32 deaths. Cardiac arrest is the abrupt loss of heart function, breathing and consciousness. The condition usually results from a problem with your heart’s electrical system, which disrupts your heart’s pumping action and stops blood flow to your body.

The next set of reactions come under congenital disorders, also known as ‘birth defects’. This reaction has only just begun to be reported due to the fact the jab roll-out only commenced 8 months ago, which means we can unfortunately expect this number to grow significantly over the next year, probably longer depending on how often they decide to offer “booster” jabs to the public.

But as of 4th August 2021 there have been 53 reports made to the MHRA of birth defects due to the pfizer mRNA jab.

Next up we have ear disorders and unfortunately for Jeremy Vine it isn’t just a sore ear being reported. As of the 4th August 2021, the MHRA have received 133 reports of hypoacusis, 30 reports of sudden hearing loss, and 177 reports of deafness.

Hypoacusis is a functional deficit that arises when a person loses some degree of their auditory capacity. It can occur unilaterally, when it only affects one ear, or bilaterally, when it affects both ears. Deafness is defined as a degree of hearing loss such that a person is unable to understand speech, even in the presence of amplification, and is not something you’d expect to suffer after being given an injection to allegedly protect you against a disease.

Would you rather lose the ability to hear, or the ability to see? It’s pot-luck when it comes to the Pfizer jab because it has also caused people to go blind. As of the 4th August 2021 there have been 245 reports of visual impairment, 3 reports of sudden visual loss, and 93 reports of blindness.

Try to imagine being someone who had religiously followed the rules set by the UK Government, isolating themselves indoors without seeing their family for months of end, then naively believing an experimental jab would give them permission to do so again, and ending up without the ability to see those loved ones ever again.

Because this has happened and is happening.

Next up we have nervous system disorders, one of the more common types of disorders reported as adverse reactions to all of the Covid-19 vaccines, which is incredibly concerning considering disorders of the nervous system include things like strokes, brain damage, and paralysis.

There have been an incredible amount of strokes reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer mRNA jab as of the 4th August 2021. They include –

Subarachnoid haemorrhages which are most often caused by a burst blood vessel in the brain; symptoms include a sudden severe headache unlike anything experienced before.

Ischaemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke (in the unvaccinated world) and happen when a blood clot typically forms in areas where arteries have been narrowly blocked over time by fatty deposits.

Cerbral haemorrhages which can cause brain damage and loss of life. Symptoms include headache, nausea and vomiting, sudden tingling, weakness, and numbness or paralysis of the face, and they are caused

As of the 4th August 2021 there have been 37 reports of cerbral haemorrhage resulting in 7 deaths, 24 reports of cerebral infarction resulting in 1 death, 13 reports of subarachnoid haemorrhage resulting in 6 deaths, 32 reports of ischaemic stroke resulting in 1 death, and 309 reports of cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 13 deaths, all due to the Pfizer mRNA jab.

The Pfizer jab has also been causing Bell’s palsy and facial paralysis. Bell’s palsy is weakness or lack of movement affecting one side of the face, and there have been 371 reports made to the MHRA due to the Pfizer jab.

Facial paralysis is the inability to move the muscles of the face on one or both sides and can result from nerve damage due to trauma, stroke, or Bell’s palsy. There have been 287 reports of facial paralysis made to the MHRA due to the Pfizer jab.

But if facial paralysis isn’t a concerning enough condition for you then perhaps total paralaysis of the whole body is? Because there have been 95 reports of paralysis made to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab. There have also been a range of other types of paralysis reported as adverse reactions to the jab and these include –

55 reports of monoplegia – a type of paralysis that impacts one limb, such as an arm or leg on one side of your body.

46 reports of monoparesis – a condition which may happen suddenly, similar to what happens with a stroke, and includes the partial loss of voluntary motor function.

36 reports of hemiparesis – a condition which causes weakness or the inability to move on one side of the body, making it hard to perform everyday activities like eating or dressing

The next adverse reaction being caused by the Pfizer jab is known as a seizure, a reaction you may not appreciate until you see it in action, so watch the video below of a Mother suffering a seizure at the wheel with her children in the car after having the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

There have been 425 reports of seizure made to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab.

You may have seen the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Symonds in the news urging pregnant women to get the Pfizer injection? The prime minister’s wife said she understood people’s anxieties but that the evidence was “reassuring”. Does that evidence include the 244 reports of miscarriage to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer mRNA jab?

We strongly suggest you think twice about having it if you’d like to have a baby at some point considering the number of reproductive disorders being reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab. 15,471 to be exact and they include thousands of reports of menstruation problems.

Finally we come to deaths. There have been 486 reported deaths made to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer mRNA injection as of the 4th August 2021.

As you can see the adverse reactions being suffered are just ever so slightly worse than a “sore arm”, so perhaps somebody could let the BBC’s Jeremy Vine know? Or do nothing and let him carry on convincing a swathe of parents that they should give this experimental, deadly injection to their children. The choice is yours.

