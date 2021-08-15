Scientific study finds mRNA can alter your DNA – They told you it was impossible… they lied to you

How often have we been told that it would be impossible for the mRNA in a “vaccine” to become integrated into our DNA, simply because “RNA doesn’t work that way”? Well, a MIT and Harvard study demonstrated that yes, “RNA does work that way”.

The study was conducted to investigate whether viral RNA could become hardwired into our DNA. Although it did not specifically investigate whether RNA present in Covid injections could alter our DNA, the data can be used to make a conjecture. The Covid injections contain RNA that encodes the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (“Spike Protein”) and, like the viral RNA in the study, it can, and probably does, become hardwired into our DNA.

Evidence shows that the Spike Protein was engineered, or man-modified, using gain-of-function. Shi Zhengli, also known as “The Bat Woman”, is the Director of the Centre for Emergence of Infectious Disease and Biosafety at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Zhengli herself confirms, “…[we] re-engineered HKU4 spike, aiming to build its capacity to mediate viral entry into human cells,” and “to this end, we introduced two single mutations…mutations in these motifs in coronavirus spikes have demonstrated dramatic effects on viral entry into human cells.”

Dr. Richard Fleming has conducted extensive scientific and forensic research into SARS-CoV-2 / Covid-19 and states “The key to proving and understanding [SARS-CoV-2 as a] bioweapon is its spike protein. The very same spike protein now being made in millions of people after the Covid vaccines are injected into them. These vaccines are nothing more than the genetic code of this bioweapon.” Dr. Fleming’s research shows that the Spike Protein was engineering to include mechanisms which create “an inflammothrombotic response, with mRNA reverse transcription into cell DNA…”

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna “vaccines” are RNA injections, these transfect their RNA into the cytoplasm of our cells. Through a process called reverse-transcription, injected RNA integrates into our DNA. The Oxford/AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson “vaccines” are DNA, or viral vector, injections, which transfect DNA into the nucleus of our cells. Both types of Covid injections can, and probably do, permanently alter our DNA. Because injected DNA or RNA enters the nucleus of our cells, and are treated as our own DNA, they come with a risk of damaging our own DNA, causing mutations, including, potentially, cancer. And, if our cells become permanent Spike Protein producing factories, this could lead to serious autoimmune problems.

Moderna believes mRNA is the “software of life” and their chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, could not have been more clear when he stated in 2017, “we are actually hacking the software of life.” In the same presentation he also stated, “If you think about what it is we’re trying to do. We’ve taken information and our understanding of that information and how that information is transmitted in a cell, and we’ve taken our understanding of medicine and how to make drugs, and we’re fusing the two. We think of it as information therapy.” He seems to think we are no more than computers that can be hacked into and reordered according to some programmer’s instructions. So, the next time someone claims the mRNA injections do not alter the human genome or DNA, you can refer that individual to Tal Zaks of Moderna. Bill Gates has also stated mRNA injections for coronavirus can alter our genetic code or DNA.

A 14-year-old boy dialled into a nationwide computer network, uploaded a virus he had written and caused the entire network to crash. That boy was Bill Gates. Five years later, he founded Microsoft. The key to Gates’s success is being first to market with shoddy products, offering his goods for free on a trial basis and then charging for continuous upgrades. There are fortunes to made making virus malware and then selling the antivirus software, the same can be said of viruses created in Wuhan.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (“BMGF”) is the “biggest funder of vaccines in the world.” By July 2020, BMGF had already directly “donated” more than $300 million toward the global response to the coronavirus. BMGF owns significant shares in both Pfizer and BioNTech. It has committed US$20 million to Moderna for mRNA-based projects, with follow-on projects which could bring total potential funding up to US$100 million. And, BMGF has partnered with the Serum Institute of India.

Serum is the world’s largest vaccine-producing company in the world’s largest vaccine-producing nation, India. It exports to 170 countries and estimates that two-thirds of the world’s children are inoculated with its vaccines. It expects to make more than a billion doses of Covidshield (AstraZeneca formula) by the end of 2021. Additionally, GAVI, founded and currently funded by BMGF, is one of three partners in COVAX which aims to deliver 270 million Covid injections – with 269 million of them being the Oxford/AstraZeneca injections – to the world.

As far as Catherine Austin Fitts is concerned it’s not a “vaccine”, it’s injection fraud. In an interview, Fitts discussed, what she calls, the “creepy technology” that is available. She uses the analogy of a Microsoft Office system downloaded into the human body, more specifically the brain, which is then connected to the cloud. “Bill Gates’ business model is: he throws a Microsoft operating system in your computer,” and gives “people access to all your data and your privacy,” she explained. Then they’ll inundate the world with viruses and use antiviruses, or “vaccines”, to update the system. They aim to “get seven billion people hooked up directly to their cloud contracts and use viruses to keep those updates coming,” she said.

The BBC “debunked” rumours that the Covid injections, among other things, altered DNA. Hopefully this article will go down in history as one that should be thrown into the “things they said didn’t happen but actually did” bin. As should their article informing under 30’s everything they need to know about the Covid injections. It’s not co-incidence that one of BBC’s top ten donors last year was BMGF.

But there is more to the Covid injections than being a “BMGF business model”. The “hacking the software of life” injections, the so-called “Covid vaccines”, could be a means of implementing The Fourth Industrial Revolution.

According to the UK government, The Fourth Industrial Revolution “is characterised by a fusion of technologies – such as artificial intelligence, gene editing and advanced robotics – that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital and biological worlds.”

Transhumanism in simple terms means “beyond human”: the transformation of the human condition through technology that promises to enhance human intellect and physiology. In other words, The Fourth Industrial Revolution is characterised by transhumanism. As the Covid injections can, and probably are, altering our DNA – has the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the process of making us trans-human, already begun?

Covid built the infrastructure for the mRNA future and the experimental Covid injections are just the beginning. The race for the next generation of mRNA injections is already exploding but these scientists and our governments have not asked for our consent. As the human beings whose bodies’ they plan to edit, alter, and modify – don’t you think we should be asked if this is what we want?

