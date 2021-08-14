Covid-19, the greatest public health fiasco in history, is causing a disconnect between the public and public health

“Those who are pushing these vaccine mandates and vaccine passports … are the biggest anti-vaxxers because they’re doing so much more damage to vaccine confidence than anybody else.” – Dr. Martin Kulldorff

Dr. Kulldorff is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, a biostatistician and one of the world’s leading epidemiologists. “It is not possible to eradicate [the virus],” Dr. Kulldorff said. The population will acquire immunity “like with the other coronaviruses that we’re already dealing with and that we have dealt with for a long time,” he explained. He is pro-vaccination but promotes an individual risk versus benefit approach while recognising natural immunity is robust and long lasting.

By Rhoda Wilson

During an interview Dr. Kulldorff discussed Covid-19 immunity, vaccines, the Delta variant, and why he believes the global Covid response has been the “biggest public health fiasco in history.” Among other things, the “lockdowns” and restrictions do not work and public health has thrown out all their basic principles. There is an almost thousand-fold difference in the Covid risk between the oldest and the youngest members of society. Instead of basic public health measures being implemented to protect older, higher risk individuals – all of society was shut down and the resulting collateral damage has been enormous. The costs will be with us well into the future. “Except for war, there are few government actions during my life that have imposed more suffering and injustice on such a large scale,” he said.

It should come as no surprise then that the public’s trust in public health bodies, their officials and policies has plummeted. Last year Dr. Kulldorf highlighted this “disconnect between the public and public health” in a twitter thread titled: “Twelve Forgotten Principles of Public Health” which are listed below:

While reading through this list multiple instances immediately come to mind where public health has failed the public over the past 18 months. And, it’s clear governments have no respect for their populations. So much so, we can only assume Covid policies have intentionally sought not to prevent disease, not to prolong life nor promote health but rather to terrorise populations into compliance. And, just as happened in World War II Germany, they are subverting our healthcare systems and silencing dissent as a means to achieve their aims.

