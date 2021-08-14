Covid-19, the greatest public health fiasco in history, is causing a disconnect between the public and public health

“Those who are pushing these vaccine mandates and vaccine passports … are the biggest anti-vaxxers because they’re doing so much more damage to vaccine confidence than anybody else.” – Dr. Martin Kulldorff
Dr. Kulldorff is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, a biostatistician and one of the world’s leading epidemiologists. “It is not possible to eradicate [the virus],” Dr. Kulldorff said. The population will acquire immunity “like with the other coronaviruses that we’re already dealing with and that we have dealt with for a long time,” he explained. He is pro-vaccination but promotes an individual risk versus benefit approach while recognising natural immunity is robust and long lasting.
During an interview Dr. Kulldorff discussed Covid-19 immunity, vaccines, the Delta variant, and why he believes the global Covid response has been the “biggest public health fiasco in history.” Among other things, the “lockdowns” and restrictions do not work and public health has thrown out all their basic principles. There is an almost thousand-fold difference in the Covid risk between the oldest and the youngest members of society. Instead of basic public health measures being implemented to protect older, higher risk individuals – all of society was shut down and the resulting collateral damage has been enormous. The costs will be with us well into the future. “Except for war, there are few government actions during my life that have imposed more suffering and injustice on such a large scale,” he said.
It should come as no surprise then that the public’s trust in public health bodies, their officials and policies has plummeted. Last year Dr. Kulldorf highlighted this “disconnect between the public and public health” in a twitter thread titled: “Twelve Forgotten Principles of Public Health” which are listed below:
- Public health is about all health outcomes, not just a single disease such as Covid-19. It is important to also consider harms from public health measures.
- Public health is about the long term rather than the short term. Spring “lockdowns” simply delayed and postponed the pandemic to the fall / autumn.
- Public health is about everyone. It should not be used to shift the burden of disease from the affluent to the less affluent, as the “lockdowns” have done.
- Public health is global. Public health scientists need to consider the global impact of their recommendations.
- Risks and harms cannot be completely eliminated, but they can be reduced. Elimination and zero-Covid strategies backfire, making things worse.
- Public health should focus on high-risk populations. For Covid, many standard public health measures were never used to protect high-risk older people, leading to unnecessary deaths.
- While contact tracing and isolation is critically important for some infectious diseases, it is futile and counterproductive for common infections such as influenza and Covid.
- A case is only a case if a person is sick. Mass testing asymptomatic individuals is harmful to public health.
- Public health is about trust. To gain the trust of the public, public health officials and the media must be honest and trust the public. Shaming and fear should never be used in a pandemic.
- Public health scientists and officials must be honest with what is not known. For example, epidemic models should be run with the whole range of plausible input parameters.
- In public health, open civilised debate is profoundly critical. Censoring, silencing and smearing leads to fear of speaking, herd thinking and distrust.
- It is important for public health scientists and officials to listen to the public, who are living the public health consequences. This pandemic has proved that many non-epidemiologists understand public health better than some epidemiologists.
While reading through this list multiple instances immediately come to mind where public health has failed the public over the past 18 months. And, it’s clear governments have no respect for their populations. So much so, we can only assume Covid policies have intentionally sought not to prevent disease, not to prolong life nor promote health but rather to terrorise populations into compliance. And, just as happened in World War II Germany, they are subverting our healthcare systems and silencing dissent as a means to achieve their aims.
