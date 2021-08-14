Covid-19 injections increase risk of death due to Covid-19 for under 50’s by up to 177.5% according to Public Health England data

Covid-19 has disproportionately affected the elderly and vulnerable with other underlying conditions, and data shows that the risk of death due to Covid-19 ranges from miniscule to negligible for the under 50’s prior to the availability of a Covid-19 injection. This makes the latest Public Health England data on Covid-19 extremely concerning, because it shows the risk of death for people under the age of 50 due to Covid-19 increases if they have been fully vaccinated.

Public Health England have been periodically releasing a report on Covid-19 variants of concern in the United Kingdom, and their latest report was released on the 6th August covering data on cases, hospitalisations, and deaths due to the Delta Covid-19 variant from the 1st February up to the 2nd August 2021.

Table 5 of the report shows that within this time frame there have been 147,612 alleged confirmed cases of the Delta Covid-19 variant in the unvaccinated group of under 50’s, and 25,536 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the fully vaccinated group of under 50’s.

The report also shows that in the same time frame 2,290 unvaccinated people under the age of 50 have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight inpatient admission, whilst 224 fully vaccinated people under the age of 50 have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight patient admission. However this data includes people who had a Covid-19 positive sample taken upon admission to hospital.

PHE’s report also shows that 48 unvaccinated people under the age of 50 have allegedly died due to Covid-19 since the 1st February up to the 2nd August 2021, whilst 13 fully vaccinated people under the age of 50 have allegedly died due to Covid-19 in the same time frame.

At first glance these numbers may make you believe that the Covid-19 injections are working, but when you analyse the number of deaths against the number of hospitalisations and cases in each group they tell a completely different story.

Out of 147,612 alleged confirmed cases of the Delta Covid-19 variant in the unvaccinated group of under 50’s there have been 48 deaths. This equates to 0.03% of all cases in the unvaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

However, out of 25,536 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the fully vaccinated group of under 50’s there have been 13 deaths. This equates to 0.05% of all cases in the fully vaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

That means the relative risk of death due to Covid-19, if under the age of 50, fully vaccinated, and then infected with Covid-19, increases by 66.66%. Not the 95% claimed by the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, the Government, and the scientisists it employs. But the risk of death is actually even worse for those unlucky enough to end up in hospital.

Out of 2,290 unvaccinated people under the age of 50 who have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight inpatient admission, there have been 48 deaths. This equates to 2.09% of all hospitalisations in the unvaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

However, out of 224 fully vaccinated people under the age of 50 who have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight patient admission, their have been 13 deaths. This equated to 5.8% of all hospitalisations in the fully vaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

This means the relative risk of death due to Covid-19, if under the age of 50, fully vaccinated, and then hospitalised with Covid-19 increases by 177.5%.

Some of you may argue that the fact the hospitalisations include those who have a positive sample taken after being admitted to hospital, makes the data unreliable. Luckily, Public Health England also provide us with the data on hospital admissions that excludes those who had not tested positive prior to admission to hospital.

Out of 1,443 unvaccinated people under the age of 50 who have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight inpatient admission, there have been 48 deaths. This equates to 3.3% of all hospitalisations in the unvaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

However, out of 153 fully vaccinated people under the age of 50 who have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight patient admission, their have been 13 deaths. This equated to 8.5% of all hospitalisations in the fully vaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

This means the relative risk of death due to Covid-19, if under the age of 50, fully vaccinated, and then hospitalised with Covid-19 increases by 157.5%.

Whichever way you look at it the data shows that the Covid-19 injections are increasing the risk of death due to Covid-19 in people under 50 by a significant amount.

