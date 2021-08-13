The elderly and vulnerable were murdered in care homes and this Government convinced you Covid-19 was to blame

Democide is the murder of any person or people by their government, including genocide, senicide, and mass murder. Her Majesty’s Government, its scientific advisors, medical advisors, and NHS chiefs have committed all of these acts since March 2020, but they couldn’t do it without convincing you Covid-19 was to blame. Here’s how they did it…

Firstly they created mass hysteria. You were shown images such as this on programmes such as BBC News, or on the front pages of newspapers.

Infamous images of Chinese medical officials in hazmat suits collecting bodies off the pavements of Wuhan, where we were told they had collapsed and died in the street because of a new strain of coronavirus, now known as COVID-19.

Have you ever seen anybody die in the street because of Covid-19?

It wasn’t until Covid allegedly hit the Lombardy region of Italy that people really started to pay attention though.

On the 19th March 2020, Sky News released a documentary entitled ‘The Shocking Centre of the Covid-19 crisis’.

Here’s some of the things they told you in that documentary –

“They’re fighting a war here and they’re losing.”

“The sheer numbers of people succumbing to the coronavirus is overwhelming every hospital in Northern Italy.”

“This killer pandemic is virtually out of control.”

“The doctors say they’ve seen nothing like it before, and are warning other countries – especially the United Kingdom that they will see it as well.”

This is probably the point that millions fell for the con, allowing the Government to implement policies which would ensure thousands of elderly and disabled people were euthanised.

But some could see what was coming, the problem is their voices were not heard on what has become a pathetic, propaganda arm of the UK government – the mainstream media.

Advocates spoke out prior to the debate of the coronavirus bill on March 29th 2020, insisting the bill would lead to the ‘genocide of disabled people’.

A statement from Greenwich Disabled People Against Cuts outlined the following concerns –

“Should this Bill pass as is, disabled people will be forced to rely on family or volunteers to provide the support that is currently provided by trained, paid, Personal Assistants, care agencies, or residential home workers.

“This will undo decades of campaigning for Independent Living and Disabled People’s rights – potentially causing virtual imprisonment of disabled people, harm or death (through neglect, self-harm, insufficient support and / or suicide).”

The bill passed, as you will know, but the actual outcome over the past year and a half was much worse than anyone could have predicted.

The following is everything the Government implemented in March 2020 that allowed them to commit democide –

The Government changed the law under the guise of the coronavirus act on certifying deaths.

This change of law meant that any doctor could certify a death, even if they were not the attending doctor.

The law also stated, and still states that Covid-19 could be listed as a ‘direct’ or ‘underlying’ cause of death for the purposes of the medical certificate of cause of death (MCCD).

The law also stated, and still states that Covid-19 deaths do not need to be reported to the coroner, despite Covid-19 being listed as a notifiable disease.

Did the doctors need proof under the new law that Covid-19 was the official cause of death? Of course not. The law stated, and still states that –

Medical practitioners are required to certify causes of death “to the best of their knowledge and belief”. Without diagnostic proof, if appropriate and to avoid delay.

The law also allowed, and still allows the cause of death to be verified remotely. The guidance explains that the person physically attending the body of the deceased need not be a medical professional but that they should ‘usually and normally’ be independent of family members. This is precisely what happened in care homes, as GP’s refused to visit.

The law on cremations also changed –

The coronavirus act removed the need for a confirmatory medical certificate (form 5) for cremations. It also removed the need to examine the body after death as long as the deceased was either seen after death by a medical practitioner or attended within the last 28 days – in person or by video consultation.

The law on indemnity for health service activity also changed –

The new law meant that any person providing caring for or treating a person wo was just “suspected” of having Covid-19 would not be held liable for their death.

The final law change that was critical in allowing the Government and it’s circle of scientific and medical advisors to get away with mass murder was the ban on visiting loved ones in care homes.

Family members—many of whom perform essential care giving roles—were either banned from visiting their loved ones or faced very significant limitations on their ability to be with them.

Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19.

The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family.

The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration.

Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?

Is it just a coincidence that end of life care guidelines for Covid-19 involved the injection of lethal doses of midazolam?

Is it just a coincidence that the Care Quality Commission found that 34% of people working in health and social care were pressured into placing ‘do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation’ (DNACPR) orders on Covid patients who suffered from disabilities and learning difficulties, without involving the patient or their families in the decision?

Is it just a coincidence that an amnesty report found more of the same?

Is it just a coincidence that the UK purchased a two-year supply of midazolam in March 2020, and then went back to France for more?

Is it just a coincidence that a two-year supply of midazolam was depleted by October 2021?

Is it just a coincidence that prescriptions for midazolam doubled in April 2020 compared with April 2019?

Is it just a coincidence that the amount of Midazolam solution produced each month match the spikes in alleged Covid deaths?

Is it just a coincidence that the number of prescriptions for midazolam in 2020 and early 2021 precisely precede the number of deaths due to all causes in the over 65’s during 2020 and early 2021?

That is an awful lot of coincidences, if you believe in them.

Hospitals beds in April 2020 were 30% down compared to the previous year.

A&E attendance was 57% down in April 2020 compared to the previous year.

Care home deaths were 205% up in April 2020 compared to April 2019.

The vast majority of alleged Covid deaths are people over the age of 85.

And

And three in every five alleged Covid-19 deaths occurred in those who suffered learning difficulties and disabilities.

In relation to deaths of people with learning difficulties the ONS said – ‘the largest effect was associated with living in a care home or other communal establishment.‘

Can you not see a strong correlation here between the over prescribing of Midazolam and the seemingly premature ending of life, with the associated deaths being put down as Covid-19?

At the beginning of World War II, individuals with mental or physical disabilities were targeted for murder in what the Nazis called the “T-4,” or “euthanasia,” program.

The Euthanasia Program required the cooperation of many German doctors, who reviewed the medical files of patients in institutions to determine which individuals with disabilities should be killed. The doctors also supervised the actual killings. Doomed patients were transferred to six institutions in Germany and Austria, where they were killed in specially constructed gas chambers. Infants and small children with disabilities were also killed by injection with a deadly dose of drugs or by starvation. The bodies of the victims were burned in large ovens called crematoria.

Despite public protests in 1941, the Nazi leadership continued this program in secret throughout the war. About 200,000 people with disabilities were murdered between 1940 and 1945.

Certain people within the UK Government, certain scientific advisors, certain medical advisors, and certain NHS chiefs are complicit in orchestrating democide in the United Kingdom, just like the Nazi’s did during World War Two.

Except this time, they didn’t use gas chambers. They have instead used fear, deception, and Midazolam.

