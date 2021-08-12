Breaking News

Distressed child restrained and given the Covid-19 Jab after refusing to have it

Informed consent is an important part of medical ethics and international human rights law. For consent to be valid, it must be voluntary and informed, and the person consenting must have the capacity to make the decision.

The meaning of these terms are:

  • voluntary – the decision to either consent or not to consent to treatment must be made by the person, and must not be influenced by pressure from medical staff, friends or family
  • informed – the person must be given all of the information about what the treatment involves, including the benefits and risks, whether there are reasonable alternative treatments, and what will happen if treatment does not go ahead
  • capacity – the person must be capable of giving consent, which means they understand the information given to them and can use it to make an informed decision

If you were hysterically telling someone you did not want what they were offering you, whilst in tears, would you class that as giving them informed consent? How about if they then restrained you and administered that treatment? Because that’s precisely what happened to the child in the video below who given the Covid-19 vaccine against their wishes…


