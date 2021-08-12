Covid-19 Vaccines Will be Offered to all 16 and 17-Year-Olds in UK – No Parental Consent Required

The UK government are preparing to extend the Covid-19 vaccination programme to include children aged 16 to 17-years-old

The Covid-19 vaccines are set to be offered to all 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK in the government’s latest phase of the jab rollout.

This news comes as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced the recommendation to allow 1.4 million younger people to get vaccinated.

Despite the harm that the Covid jabs have already caused – over 1,102,228 adverse reactions and 1,517 deaths in the UK as of 21st July 2021 – Health Secretary Sajid Javid approved the recommendation, and has requested that the NHS begin preparations to further pen up the vaccine programme.

Disturbingly, those aged under 18 will not require parental consent to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Officials around the vaccination programme argued that if a child can understand the benefits of a particular medicine, in this case, the Covid jab, then they can legally give consent without their parents’ approval.

This decision marks a move last month to only vaccinated children over the age of 12 with certain health conditions or kids who live with someone who is immunocompromised.

In anticipation of the rollout, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has already approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 and older.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is being given to children around the globe, including in the US where recipients have been left with life-changing injuries and have even died post-injection.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 Chair for JCVI, said: “After carefully considering the latest data, we advise that healthy 16- to 17-year-olds are offered the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Advice on when to offer the second vaccine dose will come later.

“While COVID-19 is typically mild or asymptomatic in most young people, it can be very unpleasant for some and for this particular age group, we expect one dose of the vaccine to provide good protection against severe illness and hospitalisation.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Van Tam said he expected that the rollout of the jab for the teens will start “in a very short number of weeks.”

Whilst the rollout is set to start for 16 and 17-year-olds, Professor Shen Lim said recommendations against inoculating healthy children aged between 12 and 15-year-old remain unchanged, for now.

However, health officials are not ruling out Covid jabs for this age group without underlying health conditions.

Dr June Raine, MHRA boss, said health experts had “rigorously reviewed” vaccine trials in children and young people before coming to the decision.

Dr Raine said: “All of this shows (the vaccine) is effective in the same way as we see in adults aged 16 to 25,” she said.

“This meant that the vaccine could be approved for use in young people aged 12 to 15 years.

“The safety data and adolescence was comparable to that we’ve seen in young adults and no new adverse events were identified.

“As in young adults, the safety profile showed mild to moderate reactions in line with the way the vaccine works, perhaps of temperature, sore arm, headache – that kind of thing.”

The UK government is urging families to listen to the advice to get their children vaccinated following the “sluggish” uptake among 18 to 29-year-olds.

Currently, the government have begun a campaign targeting younger adults aged 18 and upwards, bribing them to get the Covid vaccine with promises of free food, free taxi rides, and coercing them through the “fear of missing out.”

It seems that the government are targeting our children with the Covid-19 vaccines…

When will this end?

