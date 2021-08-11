Shocking: French Police Patrol Cafes Asking To See Citizens’ Covid-19 Vaccine Passports

The video footage shows police patrolling cafes and restaurants asking customers to show proof of vaccination.

Footage has emerged out of Paris, France showing police patrolling cafes and bars demanding customers to show proof of their Covid-19 vaccine passports and making sure no one is breaking the law by enjoying “freedom” whilst being unvaccinated.

Reuters reporter Antony Paone tweeted the video stating: “The first checks of Police started as a preventive measure at Paris in cafes and restaurants where the Pass Sanitaire is mandatory as of today. Fines of 135 euros and verbal warnings from next week, up to 9,000 euros in the event of a repeat offense.”

Further footage has been shared online of private security, train employees and business owners checking vaccine passports on citizens’ phones which confirm an individual has been fully vaccinated, had a recent negative test, or natural immunity to the virus.

The vaccine passport has only caused people to stay clear of restaurants, cafes, and any spaces that require a pass for entry.

Voilà les effets du #PassSanitaire à

French President Emmanuel Macron announced last month that citizens’ who do not have a vaccine passport will be banned from gaining entry to restaurants, bars, and even using public transport.

“The unvaccinated will bear the brunt of the restrictions rather than everyone…from the beginning of august, the vax pass will be needed for coffee shops, restaurants, supermarkets, hospitals, trains, buses etc…”



The tyrannical measures were introduced as a way to boost vaccination rates and aim for the worldwide threshold of 70% of the country’s population being vaccinated.

The health passes were first introduced on the 21st July, where vaccine passports were required for places of leisure and culture, however, from August 1st these rules were extended to cafes, restaurants, hospitals, retirement homes, and public transport.

President Macron first announced these rules as he made the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers, whilst also stating that he has not ruled out making the jabs compulsory for the rest of the French population, adding that “we will probably have to think about the mandatory vaccination of all French citizens at some point.”

