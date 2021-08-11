Mother suffers seizure at the wheel with kids in the car after having the Pfizer Covid-19 Injection

Shocking footage has emerged of a mother suffering a seizure in front of her traumatised children, due to the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.
The incident took place in the US, and the seizure started whilst the mother was driving, but she luckily managed to pull over before losing complete control of her body.
You can watch the distressing footage in full below…
shocking, crimes against humanity, how much of this is happening unreported ?