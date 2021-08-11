Leave our Kids alone – Latest update on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections reported to the MHRA

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) have now changed their mind and decided to allow the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 16 and 17 year old children as well as children over the age of 12 classes as vulnerable. They have also left the door open for all children over the age of 12 to have it once more data becomes available.

You’re most likely not aware of this, but the vulnerable children and 16 and 17 year old kids are going to be that data, they are essentially being offered up as guinea pigs to take part in an experiment.

You also most likely not aware of the actual risks involved with having the Covid-19 vaccine? Thankfully we’re able to tell you, because the UK Government and Medical and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have just released the 27th update on reported adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines.

The MHRA recently gave emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer mRNA vaccine to be given to children over the age of 12. This was despite 86% of children suffering an adverse reaction to the jab in the extremely short and small clinical trial, and despite numerous reports of children losing their lives within days of having the Covid-19 vaccine in the USA.

It was also despite a record breaking number of adverse reactions and deaths due to the Covid-19 vaccines being officially reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme. The number of deaths due to the Covid-19 jabs alone in the past 6 months is over 400% more than what have been reported due to all other vaccines in the UK since 2010, and we know this thanks to a recent Freedom of Information request made to the MHRA.

According to the MHRA’s 27th update on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines, released on the 5th August 2021, there have been 1,120,009 adverse reactions and 1,536 deaths reported to the Yellow Card scheme up to the 28th July 2021. You may believe the adverse reactions are just things like a sore arm, or a headache? Well if you do, we’re afraid you’re mistaken.

Before deciding to allow your child to have the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine it may be helpful to know that Professor Wei Shen Lim, the Covid-19 Chair for the JCVI has received funding from Pfizer of an unknown amount over £25,000 – see here. It may also be helpful to know the types of injuries it has caused to people so far, so we’ve collated some of that data for you…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here})

As of the 28th July 2021 there have been 9,137 blood disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab. These include ailments such as thrombocytopenia. a condition which causes low levels of platelets in the blood. Severe forms of this ailment can lead to bleeding spontaneously from the eyes, gums, or bladder and can result in death.

Are you aware the MHRA have now added Myocarditis and Pericarditis have been added to the official product information of the Pfizer vaccine as possible adverse reactions? Are you also aware the condition is mainly occurring in younger men?

Myocarditis is a condition in which the heart muscle enlarges. Symptoms include fever, fainting, difficulty breathing, rapid breathing, chest pain and rapid or abnormal heart rhythms among others. It is an extremely serious condition due to the fact you only get one heart. So far there have been 149 reports of myocarditis including one death occurring due to the Pfizer vaccine made to the Yellow Card scheme. However, this number could be much higher due to the fact only 1 – 10 % of adverse reactions are reported to the scheme.

Pericarditis is a condition in which the protective sacs surrounding the heart enlarge. Symptoms include abdominal or leg swelling, cough, fatigue, fever, pounding or racing heart heartbeat, and shortness of breath among others. There have been 129 reports of pericarditis made to the MHRA so far due to the Pfizer jab, resulting in 1 death.

In all there have been 4,238 cardiac disorders reported so far due to the Pfizer jab resulting in 87 deaths. This includes 80 cases of cardiac arrest of which 32 people have sadly died.

An array of conditions known as congenital disorders are also beginning to be reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine. Congenital disorders are birth defects, and there have been 51 reports so far. This means the Pfizer jab is harming children before they are even born.

Another concerning reaction to occur due to the Pfizer jab is death. There have been 2 reports of brain death, 1 report of clinical death, 128 reports of death, and 25 reports of sudden death made to the MHRA as of the 28th July 2021.

Did you know people have been left paralysed due to having the Pfizer vaccine? There have been 92 reports of paralysis, 51 reports of monoplegia, 45 reports of monoparesis and 35 reports of hemiparesis among others. Hemiparesis is the inability to move on one side of the body. Monoparesis is the partial loss of voluntary motor function. Monoplegia is the complete loss of function in one limb, and paralysis is the loss of the ability to move your entire body.

There have also been hundreds of reports of people suffering all different kinds of seizures.

And 39 reports of people suffering Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a very rare condition which causes inflammation of the nerves and can lead to numbness, weakness and pain, usually in the feet, hands and limbs and can spread to the chest and face.

For those considering to allow their teenage children to have the Pfizer jab, are you aware an array of reproductive disorders have been reported as adverse reactions? This includes thousands of reports of menstruation problems, which the MHRA is currently reviewing due to the unusually high number.

In all there have been 14,553 reproductive disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab so far.

In all there have been 275,820 adverse reactions due to the Pfizer mRNA injection including 478 reports of death.

It’s important to remember that just 1-10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, therefore the already disturbingly high numbers of reactions being seen is in reality much higher.

Other conditions being reported as adverse reactions include facial paralysis, deafness, blindness, and several different types of stroke. If you’re willing to risk you child suffering a seizure, cardiac arrest, paralysis or death to reduce their risk of being hospitalised or dying from a disease that they are already not at risk of being hospitalised or dying from then go right ahead. But we hope you can live with yourself if it all goes wrong.

