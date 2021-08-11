Indiana Doctor Destroys CDC Covid Narrative at School Board Meeting

Dr Dan Stock explained to the school board that the recommendations from the CDC completely went against science.

Dr Dan Stock addressed the Mt. Vernon School Board in Indiana on Friday, August 7th, over the futility of mask mandates and restrictive Covid-19 policies in most schools. During his speech, Dr Stock referenced a flash drive he presented to the school board members containing all of the scientific literature he discussed.

Dr Stock, a McCordsville resident and functional and family medicine physician, said that the measures that the school is introducing in response to Covid-19 are “not useful.” He said that the sources of information that the school board is taking guidance from – the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Indiana State Board of Health – are “counterfactual” and everything they recommend is “contrary to the all the rules of science.”

“You cannot make these viruses go away. The natural history of all respiratory illnesses is that they circulate all year long waiting for the immune system to get sick through the winter or become deranged as has happened with these vaccines, and then they cause symptomatic disease because they cannot be filtered out and they have animal reservoirs,” Dr Stock stated.

He continued by stating that the CDC has managed to convince the masses that the Covid-19 pandemic can be handled the same way as smallpox, whereby it can be made to “go away.”

“Smallpox had no animal reservoirs, the only it learned to infect was humans. That’s why we are able to make that virus go away,” he continued, “That will not happen with this any more than it will with influenza, the common cold, respiratory syncytial virus, and viral respiratory syndromes and anything else that has animal reservoirs.”

In addition to this, Dr Stock asked the school board to question why people are being treated with Covid-19 vaccines during summer – the time when respiratory illnesses do not thrive or spread: “Ask yourself why is a vaccine that is supposedly so effective having a breakout in the middle of the summer, when respiratory virus syndromes don’t do that?”

To explain why breakthrough cases are occurring, Dr Stock explained the condition called antibody-mediated viral enhancement, whereby vaccines don’t work properly and actually cause the immune system to fight the virus incorrectly, thus allowing the virus to become worse than it would have with native infection.

“That is why you are seeing an outbreak right now, in fact in that flash drive you’re going to have coming to you and in emails with 6 extra studies all showing that 75% of people who had covid-19 positive symptom cases in Massachusetts outbreak were fully vaccinated,” Dr Stock added.

“Therefore, there is no reason for treating any person vaccinated any differently than any person unvaccinated.”

Dr Stock told the school board that he is pro-vaccine, but against the Covid-19 vaccine as the science behind it does not make sense. He said that the vaccines have actually caused the outbreaks as they do not prevent infection, contrary to what the CDC and National Institute of Health (NIH) have stated.

Instead, Dr Stock discussed other treatments for Covid-19, explaining how the virus can be effectively treated through active loading with vitamin D, Ivermectin, and Zinc, resulting in over 15 patients he has treated with this not having to go to the hospital.

“If you are going to discriminate based upon vaccine, you should also discriminate based upon 25 hydroxy vitamin d level, zinc taste test response, and probably previous infection, since there are also studies on that flash drive that show that people who have recovered from Covid-19 infection actually get no benefit from vaccination at all, no reduction in symptoms, no reduction in hospitalisation and suffer 2-4 times the rate of side effects if they are subsequently vaccinated.”

To conclude his speech, Dr Stock said that he doesn’t blame the school board for being misinformed and listening to guidance from the CDC, but urged them to listen to the people present in the audience and read through the data they have been provided on the flash drive.

Here are links to studies referenced by Dr Stock:

1. SARS-CoV2-Transmission Among Marine Recruits during Quarantine.

2. Longitudinal analysis shows durable and broad immune memory after SARS-CoV-2 infection with persisting antibody responses and memory B and T cells.

3. Vitamin D for prevention of respiratory tract infections: A systematic review and meta-analysis.

4. Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis

5. CDC assessment of non-pharmaceutical influenza methods.

6. Federalist cases/mortality mask comparison

7. Heritage Foundation Study – In fact, mask use during the pandemic has been recommended by The Heritage Foundation’s Coronavirus Commission guidelines. However, our findings do suggest that public health strategies relying predominantly on mask mandates are inadequate, and thus other initiatives, in addition to mask-wearing, should have been a component of policies aimed to limit the spread of the disease.

8. Declaration of Great Barrington– The Great Barrington Declaration- As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection. Over 60,000 medical experts have signed this declaration.

9. Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections in Vaccinated Health Care Workers.

10. Calcifediol Treatment and Hospital Mortality Due to COVID-19: A Cohort Study

11. Experimental Assessment of Carbon Dioxide Content in Inhaled Air With or Without Face Masks in Healthy Children.

12. Calcifediol treatment and COVID-19-related outcomes

13. “Effect of calcifediol treatment and best available therapy versus best available therapy on intensive care unit admission and mortality among patients hospitalized for COVID-19: A pilot randomized clinical study.

14. Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers

15. Community Use Of Face Masks And COVID-19: Evidence From A Natural Experiment Of State Mandates In The US

16. Face-Masks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis

17. Infection Fatality Ratios for COVID-19 Among Non-Institutionalized Persons 12 and Older: Results of a Random-Sample Prevalence Study

18. Open Schools, COVID-19, and Child and Teacher Morbidity in Sweden.

19. Face-Masks to prevent transmission of influenza virus: a systematic review

20. Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Associated with Large Public Gathering- Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021

21. Short term, high-dose vitamin D supplementation for COVID-19 disease: a randomized, placebo-controlled, study

22. Rapid Expert Consultation on the Effectiveness of Fabric Masks for the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 8, 2020)

Like this: Like Loading...