Hospitalised “Covid” patient who’d regretted not having the jab on BBC News is an Actor

BBC News used an actor to play a hospitalised Covid patient who regretted not having the jab so that they could publish propaganda on behalf of the UK Government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to coerce young adults into getting the experimental treatment.

The BBC, received over £1.5 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in the 19/20 financial year, which goes some way to explaining their disgraceful behaviour since the Covid-19 pandemic allegedly began, when you consider Mr Gates has had major shares in Pfizer since 2002 and “coincidentally” bought major shares in BioNTech in September 2019.

Now they are using your TV license money to pay actors to play fake Covid-19 patients so that they can increase the profits of one of their primary funders, and it’s all been exposed courtesy of Hugo Talks in the video below…

Like this: Like Loading...