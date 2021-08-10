The UK is experiencing a rise in Covid-19 deaths despite it being summer and 75% of adults being vaccinated, but it isn’t the unvaccinated that are dying…

The UK is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world against Covid-19. Seventy-five percent of all adults are now allegedly fully vaccinated, and a further 12% have had at least one dose. Which would be great if they were not experimental and actually worked, because the UK is on the verge of a third wave, in the middle of summer, and the majority of those dying are the fully vaccinated.

Out of the nation’s 68 million people, more than 47 million have received at least a single dose, and over 39 million have been fully vaccinated as of the 10th August 2021.

Yet for some peculiar reason more people are dying with Covid-19 now than people who were dying at the same time last year when there was no experimental injection on offer. On the 10th August 2021 the UK confirmed that there had been 146 alleged Covid-19 deaths, with the 7-day average being 88.9 deaths per day.

However rewind precisely one year and the UK confirmed that there had been 18 alleged Covid-19 deaths on the 10th August 2020, with the 7-day average being 12.7 deaths per day.

The mainstream media would have you believe that the rise in Covid-19 deaths now is due to people that have not been vaccinated, but official Public Health England data shows that they are lying to you.

Public Health England’s report, titled “SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England, Technical briefing 20,” examined 300,010 Delta infections between February 1st and August 2nd, of which 151,054 cases were observed in unvaccinated individuals and 47,008 cases were seen in fully vaccinated individuals who were infected at least 14 days after their second dose.

The death rate for fully vaccinated individuals is 0.85 percent, which is times higher than the unvaccinated death rate of 0.16 percent. 402 deaths were reported among the fully vaccinated individuals, compared to 253 deaths in the unvaccinated.

Fully vaccinated individuals were also found to be more prone to hospitalisation than their unvaccinated counterparts. Out of the 47,008 fully vaccinated people, 2.88 percent (1,355 people) ended up in a hospital. Among the 151,054 unvaccinated people, only 1.95 percent (2,960 people) were hospitalised.

We imagine you’ve heard of seasonality? The seasonal cycle of respiratory viral diseases has been widely recognised for thousands of years, as annual epidemics of the common cold and influenza disease hit the human population like clockwork in the winter season.

The two major contributing factors are the changes in environmental parameters and human behaviour. Studies have revealed the effect of temperature and humidity on respiratory virus stability and transmission rates. More recent research highlights the importance of the environmental factors, especially temperature and humidity, in modulating host intrinsic, innate, and adaptive immune responses to viral infections in the respiratory tract.

So why are we seeing a rise in alleged Covid-19 infections and deaths in the middle of Summer when seasonality should be at work and the majority of UK adults have had a Covid-19 vaccine? Could it be that the Covid-19 vaccine is actually to blame?

Stephanie Seneff, a senior researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (MIT CSAIL), says that the situation is reminiscent of a phenomenon seen among other vaccines called antibody dependent enhancement (ADE).

According to a study published in September 2020 in the Nature Microbiology journal, “One potential hurdle for antibody-based vaccines and therapeutics is the risk of exacerbating COVID-19 severity via antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). ADE can increase the severity of multiple viral infections, including other respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and measles.”

In another study published in 2012, lab animals injected with experimental coronavirus vaccines developed enhanced lung diseases. As a result, the researchers concluded, “Caution in proceeding to application of a SARS-CoV vaccine in humans is indicated.”

According to Seneff, several studies have shown that coronavirus vaccines can alter how human immune systems respond to infections. In addition, the vaccines can activate dormant infections such as herpes, resulting in symptoms of Bell’s Palsy or shingles.

“It is conceivable to me that the laser-beam specificity of the induced antibodies is offset by a general weakening of innate immunity… I also suspect that massive vaccination campaigns may accelerate the rate at which the vaccine-resistant mutant strains become dominant among all the SARS-CoV-2 [coronavirus] strains,” Seneff said.

If it was not summer then we could include the possibility that the current data is showing us that the vaccines do not work. But it is and seasonality should be at play just like it was in 2020 when there was not an experimental Covid-19 injection on offer. Which means the likely possibility is that the “vaccines” actually worsen infection, and it looks like the authorities definitely know it.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has pre-warned the public that the alleged Covid-19 pandemic “has not thrown its last surprise” and that there will be several more waves of infections in the future. He anticipates a surge in cases during winter.

“In terms of the medium-term, my expectation is that we will get a further winter surge, late autumn/winter surge… And that is because we know that winter and autumn favour respiratory viruses, and therefore it’d be very surprising if this particular highly transmissible respiratory virus was not also favoured,” Whitty said.

Flu infections may also increase during winter. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Prof Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said that flu could be a “potentially bigger problem” than COVID-19 during the winter season. He pointed out that when flu has been circulating in very low numbers, as has been the case for the last few years, immunity among the population drops. “And it comes back to bite us,” he said.

We’ve a feeling it’s going to be a winter like never before.

