Covid-19: Is there an emergency? Is the injection safe? Let’s unite to save our children … and ourselves.

“If successful, we anticipate we will have saved the health and lives of many children and the heartbreak of their families.” – Covid19Assembly

On 2 August 2021, the first step in legal action was taken to challenge the temporary authorisation of Covid-19 injections for children. A letter before action was sent to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) and to Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

“We will force the MHRA to reveal why, given the number of children who suffered harm in Pfizer’s trials, they believe your children should risk taking these drugs,” furthermore, “previous vaccines bear no resemblance to the completely new technology being used in the Covid drugs. We cannot know what the long-term effects will be on our developing children’s bodies – on their neurology, fertility or involution to any chronic conditions,” says Beth Turner, journalist and mum of three.

If you want to find out more about Covid19Assembly’s legal challenge and how you can help, follow this LINK.

By Rhoda Wilson

Although their challenge relates specifically to children it raises important questions that we should all, as a matter of urgency, be asking ourselves before anyone, of any age, takes a Covid injection or encourages others to do so. Here we ask just two of those questions.

Is there an emergency we need saving from?

As of 19 March 2020, Covid was no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (“HCID”) in the UK. A HCID is defined as an acute infectious disease which: typically has a high case-fatality rate; may not have effective prophylaxis or treatment; is often difficult to recognise and detect rapidly; has the ability to spread in the community and within healthcare settings; and, requires an enhanced individual, population and system response to ensure it is managed effectively, efficiently and safely.

Despite the Government recognising Covid was not a HCID, the Coronavirus Act 2020 (“Act”) was introduced to Parliament on 19 March, passed the House of Commons without a vote on 23 March and the House of Lords on 25 March. The Act subsequently received Royal Assent on 25 March 2020. The first national “lockdown” started on 23 March 2020 and restrictions have continued in some form or other ever since.

In August 2020, a legal research and campaign group established that the Act was ‘null and void’ as Covid (the disease) or SARS-CoV-2 (the virus) had not been not legally, medically or scientifically recognised as a disease or virus so it could not be legislated against. Further, there were a multitude of procedural and legal errors made when the Government enacted this legislation. Including enforcing the Act with the “lockdown” before it actually became law with Royal Assent. The case was denied judicial review and an appeal has been filed.

In February 2021, we reported that an analysis of NHS and ONS data proved the Covid death toll, as officially reported and publicised, is a lie. In March a mainstream journalist threw more evidence into the ring confirming that the Covid death statistics are enormously exaggerated and false. You can to some extent prove this for yourself by assessing what risk Covid poses to you using an online risk assessment: QCovid, and compare it to what you’ve been led to believe.

QCovid is a mobile app developed by the University of Oxford. It is an evidence-based model that uses a range of factors such as age, sex, ethnicity and existing medical conditions to predict risk of death or hospitalisation from Covid. You can take a quick test to gauge what your personal risk is by answering a few questions about yourself HERE. It calculates, for example, a 50+ year old with no underlying health conditions has a 1 in 34,483, or 0.0029%, chance of dying from Covid. To put this into context, the same person would have had a 1 in 434, or 0,23%, chance of being injured in a road accident during 2019 in the UK. The risk of being a road user – whether as a pedestrian, cyclist or in a vehicle – is one we personally assess and mitigate, and often multiple times, daily. It would be ludicrous to “lockdown” a nation, consequentially destroying millions of lives and livelihoods, to protect certain individuals from being potentially harmed in a road accident. The measures would be disproportionate to the risk.

In July, evidence packs showing proof of several crimes committed by Members of Parliament were given to numerous police officers. Evidence included proof that UK overall mortality rate had only fractionally increased from 2019 to 2020, by 11 in 10,000. Responses to numerous freedom of information (“FOI”) requests confirm this, for example: a response from Birmingham City Council showed total cremations and burials were lower in 2020 than the previous five years. Other causes of death do not suddenly disappear so we would expect to see all cause deaths noticeably and dramatically rise, in plain sight, if there were a pandemic.

Recently, a funeral director has been speaking out about what he has witnessed. He stated last year, except for a brief period of around ten days in April 2020, “the death rate was totally normal.” He explained that the deaths during April were mostly in care homes where, he said, “I believe thousands of the most vulnerable people in society were killed using large doses of a drug called Midazolam.”

But, as for the remainder of the year, deaths were “a little bit down on 2019 and towards Christmas many of my colleagues were actually turning their fridges off because there was no-one dying. We began vaccinating on January 6 locally and the death rate went through the roof almost immediately — within the same week, and for three months. I’ve never known a death rate like it in 15 years as an undertaker,” he said. Since going public he has had around a dozen funeral directors contact him confirming they noticed similar patterns in their own businesses.

The spike in deaths immediately after the start of mass Covid vaccination programmes is a phenomenon seen the world over leading some to wonder if the “vaccine is the pandemic”. So, it leads to another important question.

Are the Covid injections safe?

A shocking 86% of children suffered an adverse reaction to the Pfizer / BioNTech injection during clinical trials. What’s more shocking is the trials were allowed to continue and governments are contemplating injecting children en masse. And this is merely the start of a long and growing list of evidence demonstrating the Covid injections are unsafe. Below are some further examples.

Preliminary findings from a study showed four out of five women who were given a Covid injection suffered a miscarriage.

By April 2021, Accident and Emergency Departments at UK hospitals were over-flowing with people who had suffered adverse reactions to the Covid injections.

According to FOIs obtained from Public Health Scotland, almost ten times the number of people have died within 28 days of receiving a vaccine in seven months than died “involving” Covid during the previous twelve months.

At the end of July, a report from Public Health Scotland revealed that 87% of the people who died from Covid were “vaccinated” and a report from Public Health England revealed 65% of those who died were “vaccinated”. It seems the situation may get worse: a document produced by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (“SAGE”) admits the Covid injections will lead to a “variant” that will kill 35% of people who are infected with it. Remember the 50+ year old in an earlier paragraph with a 0.0029% chance of dying from Covid?

We regularly report on the adverse reactions to the Covid injections and we should take the time to look closely at what these reactions are telling us. The MHRA’s latest report shows the number of adverse reactions reported to the Yellow Card system is well over a million and the number of deaths is 1,517. It is estimated that only 10% of serious reactions and between 2 and 4% of non-serious reactions are reported. Assuming reporting levels haven’t declined due to the current culture of gaslighting and censorship, this could mean at least 15,000 people have already died as a result of the Covid injections. Until these post-vaccination deaths are investigated the Covid injections cannot be labelled as “safe”. To the contrary, they should be assumed to be the most dangerous substance, in the history of man-kind, to be injected into human populations.

The Covid injections are experimental, they are currently undergoing Phase 3 trials, and the population at large are the trial participants. The “vaccinator” is legally obliged to inform you that you are taking part in an experiment and of the risks involved. The UK granted the Covid injections temporary authorisation and for emergency use only. Which takes us back to the first question: is there an emergency we need saving from and, now we can add, if there is a public health emergency, is it due to Covid or the “vaccines”?

