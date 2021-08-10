Dr Vernon Coleman – “Listen carefully to what I’ve got to tell you… politicians, advisers and doctors know that the experimental jab will kill children”

On the 15th July 2021, the UK Government’s advisors – the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said: `until more data become available JCVI does not currently advise routine universal vaccination of children and young people less than 18 years of age.’ They added that the `the health benefits in this population is small and do not outweigh the potential risks.

A few weeks later, on 4th August, the committee changed its mind after the UK’s Chief Medical Officers requested that JCVI accelerated its review of advice for jabbing children.

Here’s what Dr Vernon Coleman has to say on the subject…

Like this: Like Loading...