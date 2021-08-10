Dr Robert Malone: “Pfizer and Israel Made Agreement to HIDE Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Reactions for 10 YEARS”

Dr Robert Malone tweeted that an Israeli scientist disclosed information that Pfizer made an agreement with the Israeli government to hide adverse reactions to the Covid jab for a minimum of 10 years.

Dr Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines and RNA as a drug, tweeted that an agreement was made between Pfizer and the Israeli government stating that no adverse reactions from the Covid-19 are to be disclosed for a minimum of 10 years.

Dr Malone tweeted: “This is key to understanding “what the heck is going on”. Apparently in Israel, I am told by an Israeli scientist, the agreement between Pfizer and the government is that no adverse events from the vax are to be disclosed for a minimum of 10 years.”

This is key to understanding "what the heck is going on". Apparently in Israel, I am told by Israeli scientist, the agreement between Pfizer and the government is that no adverse events from the vax are to be disclosed for a minimum of 10 years. https://t.co/aLcLUpVQHP — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) August 8, 2021

Israel is currently dealing with a wave of breakthrough cases, which has seen the hospitals overrun by fully vaccinated people.

Ran Israeli, a Regulatory Affairs Specialist, and Computational Biologist tweeted a clip from news Chanel 13 in Israel that stated 95% of severe patients in the hospital are vaccinated, whilst 85-90% of hospitalisations are in fully vaccinated people.

"95% of the severe patients are vaccinated".

"85-90% of the hospitalizations are in Fully vaccinated people."

"We are opening more and more COVID wards."

"The effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out"



(Dr. Kobi Haviv, earlier today on Chanel 13 @newsisrael13 ) pic.twitter.com/SpLZewiRpQ — Ran Israeli (@RanIsraeli) August 5, 2021

This information comes as 14 Israelis recently caught Covid-19 even after receiving a third booster shot, resulting in some being hospitalised.

Israel was the first country to implement a large-scale booster shot program for people aged 60 and up who have already been fully vaccinated with the Covid-19 jab. This program was only announced at the end of July, and early data is beginning to trickle in.

According to official data, Israel is considered to have the world’s highest vaccination rates, with 5.3 million of its populations having been jabbed with two doses of the vaccine. Just two weeks ago, headlines declared that the country had reached ‘herd immunity – only for the headlines to then give way to reports of the alarming rise of breakthrough cases.

Data appears to now sow that that the beloved Covid booster shot is failing to protect. The Times of Israel wrote on Sunday: “Internal Health Ministry data shows that 14 Israelis have been infected with COVID-19 a week after receiving a booster shot, Channel 12 news reports.”

Israeli media is now reporting that “serious cases” have hit a four-month high, with over 324 patients hospitalised, with many of them in critical condition.

Just over a week ago, elderly Israelis began receiving the third booster shot, therefor “early results” have only begun coming in, appearing to show that the vaccine is doing more harm than good.

The Times of Israel reported: “The network says 11 of those infected are over the age of 60 — two of whom have now been hospitalized — while the other three got their third dose because they are immunocompromised.

“If confirmed in larger samples, the figures could cast doubt on the effectiveness of the booster shot, which Israel has started administering before major health bodies around the world have approved it.”

Channel 12 reported that the confirmed new infections were revealed based on tests performed one week after the group received the third shot. Three of the above have been described as “younger patients.”

The Jerusalem Post issued further information of the new booster jab breakthrough cases, writing: “Of the 422,326 Israelis who have so far received their third dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, 14 have so far reportedly contracted the disease in tests performed one week after the shot, N12 reported on Sunday evening.

“Of the 14 confirmed cases, 11, are over the age of 60, and 3 are younger patients who are at greater risk due to immunosuppressive diseases. Two have so far been hospitalized.

ISRAEL: JUST IN: 14 Israelis got COVID a week after receiving their third vaccine (booster) shot. 11 of them are over 60, 2 of them hospitalized. — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) August 8, 2021

It seems as though the Covid booster shots are completely ineffective and useless amidst the current Delta variant wave and are only putting people in the hospital.

We need to question how many of the fully vaccinated in the hospital have been hospitalised as a result of side effects from the jab, although, it sounds like we won’t know the full extent of the damage for another 10 years…

