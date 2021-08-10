Dr Fauci says “forget freedom, we need to make the Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for schools“

Dr Anthony Fauci has told Americans that they need to forget their freedom due to what he claims is an extremely critical situation in the USA in regards to the spread of Covid-19.
Fauci, who changes his mind more than his underwear, called for local governments to start mandating the Covid-19 vaccines for schools, colleges and universities in an appearance on MSNBC.
You can watch the clip in full below…
When all of the parents are dead from vaccines or Covid, who wants packs of children running around like wild dogs – so give them vaccines and that won’t happen will it?