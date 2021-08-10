Breaking News

Dr Fauci says “forget freedom, we need to make the Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for schools“

By on ( 1 Comment )

Dr Anthony Fauci has told Americans that they need to forget their freedom due to what he claims is an extremely critical situation in the USA in regards to the spread of Covid-19.

Fauci, who changes his mind more than his underwear, called for local governments to start mandating the Covid-19 vaccines for schools, colleges and universities in an appearance on MSNBC.

You can watch the clip in full below…

It’s only because of you that
we’re able to do what we do…
 We’re not funded by the Government to publish
lies and propaganda on their behalf like the
mainstream media. If you like what we do then
please consider supporting us in our efforts to
bring you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred donation method

The UK is experiencing a rise in Covid-19 deaths despite it being summer and 75% of adults being vaccinated, but it isn’t the unvaccinated that are dying…
The UK is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world against Covid-19. …
Australian Woman Dies After Receiving First Dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine
Tragically, the AstraZeneca vaccine has claimed another innocent victim due to blood …
Discussing the Nuremberg Trials in the context of Covid-19
Anna de Buisseret is a senior UK lawyer and a retired Army Officer with nuclear, …
Dr Vernon Coleman – “Listen carefully to what I’ve got to tell you… politicians, advisers and doctors know that the experimental jab will kill children”
On the 15th July 2021, the UK Government’s advisors – the Joint …
They’ve killed the Grandparents, now they want to kill the Kids…
So, children over the age of 16 won’t need parental permission to …
Covid-19: Is there an emergency? Is the injection safe? Let’s unite to save our children … and ourselves.
“If successful, we anticipate we will have saved the health and lives …
Dr Robert Malone: “Pfizer and Israel Made Agreement to HIDE Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Reactions for 10 YEARS”
Dr Robert Malone tweeted that an Israeli scientist disclosed information that Pfizer …
August Fundraising Campaign – We rely solely on your support…
Thank you for choosing to support honest, reliable, independent, investigative journalism. We’re …
Iceland is experiencing its largest Covid-19 wave to date despite nearly 100% of all adults being vaccinated
If you're looking for even more evidence that the experimental Covid-19 injections …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Richard Noakes

When all of the parents are dead from vaccines or Covid, who wants packs of children running around like wild dogs – so give them vaccines and that won’t happen will it?

0
Reply