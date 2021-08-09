UK Government Warns Youth: No Clubbing or Travelling Unless They Get Vaccinated

From September, proof of vaccination will be required to gain entry to nightclubs and other large events. It is hoped that the rule will boost vaccination rates.

The UK government has warned young people in the country that they will “miss out” on clubbing and travelling if they do not get the Covid-19 vaccine. The government’s new campaign targeting young people launched on August 6th, featuring messages such as “Don’t Miss Out” and “Get Your Shot.”

The new campaign targeting young adults, with a particular focus on university students and club-goers, was introduced by British ministers to increase pressure on the youth to encourage them to get vaccinated. Social media channels will be flooded with coercive messages encouraging younger people to get the jab, focusing on what they will likely miss out on if they don’t.

Meanwhile, over the weekend the Heaven nightclub in London hosted a pop-up vaccination centre on August 8th to jab club-goers in order to boost vaccination rates.

The campaign also featured a Q&A film starring “influencer” DJ Bodalia, a doctor who founded NHS Sessions whereby he plays DJ sets in uniform. The Birmingham doctor – born Kisham Bodalia – talked about the importance of getting the jab in the movie.

Bodalia said: “I want everyone to enjoy themselves as safely as possible, now that clubs and music events are back.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last month that from September proof of vaccination will be required for entry into nightclubs and other large-scale events. This controversial move was faced with backlash from over 40 Tory MPs who voted against the measure, comparing the tyrannical rule to medical fascism and discrimination.

The measure, which is still set to come into force next month, has caused uproar amongst many nightclub owners who fear the measures will have a devastating impact on the clubbing industry as people will choose to host house parties instead. Despite this, Lohan Presencer, chairman of the Ministry of Sound nightclub, urged young adults to get vaccinated: “People just need to get … [COVID-19 vaccine doses] so we can all keep dancing together safely.”

Events and music industry groups, such as the Safer Sounds Partnership and Live music Industry Venues and Entertainment, also echoed Presencer’s calls.

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “Getting both doses of a vaccine will be vital come September for students and people wanting to enjoy the country’s nightlife.” He called on Britons to “secure…protection and freedom for themselves” through the Covid-19 jab.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s remarkable to see different sectors step up to help and get the country vaccinated, and my thanks go to the Ministry of Sound, Heaven and Bodalia among others. Having a vaccine is one of the most important things you will ever be asked to do.”

This campaign comes as the UK government mount pressure on young people to get jabbed, as another campaign to coerce youths was recently implemented whereby young people could get free food and free taxi trips if they provided proof of vaccination.

British ministers hope these bribes will encourage more young people to roll up their sleeves and submit to experimental gene therapy without questioning the health risks.

