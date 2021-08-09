The Covid-19 hoax is rapidly unravelling – CDC documents admit they have never isolated the virus

Last year when Covid sceptics were saying “there’s no such thing as a covid virus,” I strongly disagreed. As a published food scientist, laboratory owner and inventor of two published patents based on mass spectrometry analysis, I was aware that SARS-CoV-2 had been genomically sequenced. Surely, I mistakenly thought, it had been isolated, purified and determined to be the cause of covid-19 sickness.

A year later, it turns out the sceptics were right. And the warnings of people like Dr. Thomas Cowan, Sally Fallon, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Jon Rappoport, David Icke and others were right on the mark.

How did I come to realize the medical and scientific establishment has fabricated all this? And what’s the explanation for the very real sickness that people are experiencing?

I’ll share that story here, but in short, common cold viruses and monkey virus fragments found in flu shots are being mislabelled “covid,” and there is a weaponized spike protein bioweapon that’s being distributed via vaccine injections. That’s all real. But there’s no such thing as a real, physical, isolated covid-19 virus that has been harvested from sick people and shown to infect other people and make them sick. What we’re really witnessing here, it now seems, is three distinct things:

1) A cocktail of common cold viruses labeled “covid” which are circulating and causing sickness in some people, most likely because of the lack of immune system exposure to wild type viruses during all the global lockdowns.

2) A weaponized spike protein toxic nanoparticle that’s being injected into people as a “clot shot” … and it’s likely shedding, causing harmful side effects in other, unvaccinated people.

3) A wholly fraudulent PCR “casedemic” scheme that’s designed to flag almost anyone as “positive” based almost entirely on how many cycles the PCR sample prep instruments are instructed to carry out, thereby amplifying instrument noise to the point of a “positive” hit. Almost anything can be flagged as “positive,” including genetic material fragments from previous years’ flu shots.

These three things — combined with the media’s mass hysteria programming — have achieved a level of global fear and psychological terrorism that the world has never seen before. But it’s all based on lies, it turns out. And here’s how we know.

No certified reference materials for isolated SARS-CoV-2 “covid-19” virus

As a lab owner, published scientist and mass spec analyst myself, I am extremely familiar with the process of using certified reference materials (CRMs) to validate analysis methods and instrument calibration sequences. (I’ve spent far too many evenings creating serial dilutions of standards using a Gilson pipette, trust me…)

Here’s how the process normally works in a legitimate science lab:

Step 1) Acquire the CRM of the thing you want to test (“analyte”). This means acquiring a purified, isolated standard with a known concentration, usually in a carrier such as water, or as a dry powder. For example, when I’m testing for mercury in food, I have a certified mercury standard with a known concentration of mercury, dissolved in water, nitric acid and hydrochloric acid.

Step 2) Run the CRM as a sample, at different concentrations, to build a “curve” that effectively teaches the instrument what the analyte looks like and how the instrument detector responds to different concentrations of the analyte. The end result is a “quant curve” that will be used in step 3.

NOTE: Instruments will “match” the thing you’re looking for by a variety of methods, filtering out all other things that don’t match. In mass spec work, molecules are identified by their molecular mass, ion fragmentation patterns, and elution time on chromatography columns. For a substance to match, it has to hit all these parameters. In PCR testing, a “match” is a genomic sequence made of base pairs, defined in a digital library that may or may not have ever been run against a real, physical standard in the real world.

Step 3) Run unknown samples through the instrument (of blood serum, urine, saliva, water, food sample extracts, etc.) and see if the unknown sample contains any of the thing you were looking for (the analyte). Because you built a quant curve, you can also then determine the concentration of the analyte in the original sample. This is typically described as mass over volume, such as ng / ml (nanograms per milliliter). A nanogram is a billionth of a gram. When we test foods for glyphosate, we can detect as little as 1 nanogram per milliliter, which tells you something about the extreme sensitivity of high-end instruments.

This is the process to test something and identify how much of something is found in something else. For example, if you were going to determine if someone was sick with “covid,” you would need to determine the concentration of covid-19 viruses in their blood (i.e. the “viral load”). This is science / biology 101.

So what’s the problem, then?

You’d be stunned to realize how deep the science fraud really goes. Consider these critical points:

Point #1: There appear to be no isolated, purified Certified Reference Materials available for SARS-CoV-2 “covid”. I’ve seen companies that claim to be selling “isolates” containing covid viruses, but in their own description, they explain that their vials contain genetic material from “host cells” (human cells) as well as bovine serum cells, which means it’s a cocktail stew of who-knows-what. Yet it’s called an “isolate.”

Case in point: BEI Resources, which offers something they call an “isolate” of covid-19, that you can find at this link. As the description states for this covid-19 “isolate:”

…[T]his product is not suitable as a whole cell antigen preparation because the protein content is largely contributed by the host cell and the fetal bovine serum used during virus propagation.

In other words, most of the genetic material in the “isolate” is actually from human cells. So it’s not an isolate at all. The covid virus isn’t isolated. In fact, this “isolate” contains viral genetic material, human genetic material and bovine genetic material, plus whatever other viruses were present in the blood of the people and the cows. This could be millions of different nanoparticles present, each containing their own sequences of genetic material.

Point #2: If you have no isolated, certified reference materials, you can’t develop a legitimate analysis test. And this is exactly what the FDA admits in its own documents, which state that since covid-19 viruses weren’t available for the development of the PCR test, they “simulated” it by using human cells and gene bank coronavirus fragments. From the FDA’s own document:

Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA … spiked into a diluent consisting of a suspension of human A549 cells and viral transport medium (VTM) to mimic clinical specimen.

In other words, they faked the covid virus by using gene bank cells which were deliberately and falsely labeled “covid.” This is how the PCR test was developed. The FDA admits it all. The PCR test is a fraud.

Point #3: If you don’t have a CRM isolate, you can’t calibrate instruments against a known sample. And this means the PCR tests aren’t being calibrated against anything real and physical. Instead, they’re relying on downloaded digital libraries provided by none of than the CDC, the very same Big Pharma front group that’s spearheading this covid scam.

Point #4: PCR instruments are incapable of quantitative analysis. The “positive” hits are nothing but amplified background noise. No PCR instrument can tell you how much of some genetic material was found in an original sample. It can merely detect the presence of material on a yes / no basis. In lab science, this is called a “qualitative” analysis, not a quantitative analysis.

In qualitative analysis, the key factor is the “Limit of Detection” (LOD) of the instrument. How little of the sample will still create a “hit” for the instrument? In all instruments, for the LOD to be scientifically valid, it must be something that rises above background noise, or it’s scientifically meaningless. All instruments produce background noise, which are “peaks” or “hits” that represent detector static, you might say. These exist at a background level even when you’re running nothing in the instrument.

To show you what this looks like, consider the following graphic. It shows some mass spec results across a spectrum of masses. The horizontal axis here is m/z (mass over charge), which is simplified to just “mass” for general discussion. It’s the mass of the molecules or particles being detected.

Notice the red and orange lines across the bottom of each chart. That’s largely “background” noise across all the masses. Then notice the very tall orange peak which rises above the background. This is the mass of the molecule they’re looking for. It might be a pesticide, or a contaminant, or a nutrient, etc.

Importantly, if I were to turn up the amplification of the detector, the “background noise” at the bottom of the screen would vertically expand to fill the screen. The entire screen would be a “hit” on every mass, because the amplification is turned way up. That’s the equivalent to what PCR instruments are doing when they run 30+ cycles. They are amplifying noise, and then pretending they got a “hit” on covid.

But because they’ve amplified it so many times, they’ve obliterated any ability to say with certainty what they have, or even how much they have. Because the LOD (Limit of Detection) is scientifically invalid if it can’t pick a peak out of the background noise.

Typically in method validation, your LOD needs to be at least three times higher than background noise, which means a “peak” must be three times higher than the background. Anything less than that is considered bogus background noise. And when you’re doing quantitative work, you typically need a signal that’s at least 10 times higher than background.

Yet PCR instruments are taking background noise and amplifying it until they get a “positive” hit. This “positive” is then absurdly called a “covid case,” even though it means literally nothing from a legitimate science point of view.

The entire process being used today via PCR is complete junk science that wouldn’t pass even the most basic science lab audit. That’s why most of these PCR outfits aren’t ISO accredited, by the way. They couldn’t pass a single audit. (My lab is ISO accredited with an annual audit, including blind quantitation accuracy tests via mass spec instruments to make sure we are hitting our accuracy targets.)

Dr. Judy Mikovitz confirms it all in a recent interview

Dr. Judy Mikovitz, author of Ending Plague (PlagueTheBook.com), confirmed all this in a recent interview with me. Not only did she confirm that there is no isolated covid-19 virus that has been harvested and purified from a sick person and proven to cause disease in another person; she also confirmed that Dr. Fauci specifically chose a weaponized lab sample that was infected with a cocktail of coronaviruses to use as a basis for gain-of-function research via the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In other words, Dr. Fauci knew he was building a Frankensteinian viral stew that the fraudulent CDC and complicit scientific community would simply label “covid.” Augmented by mass media hysteria, they could drive most of the population into submitting to vaccines which were engineered to inoculate the population with spike protein bioweapons, also developed under Fauci’s guidance and funding directives.

Thus, the real story here is that Fauci and the CDC used common coronaviruses to fake the covid pandemic in order to inject people with a real bioweapon: The augmented spike protein.

Importantly, Dr. Mikovitz confirms this all originated under the United States military, which means both the U.S. and Chinese military institutions were involved in the development and deployment of this global depopulation bioweapon (the spike protein):

Dr. Jane Ruby offers an outstanding explanation of the covid hoax on a recent Stew Peters broadcast

In yet another damning video, Dr. Jane Ruby, a contributor to Stew Peters’ broadcast (StewPeters.TV) further confirms this entire story, revealing that the covid-19 virus has never been isolated, purified and shown to cause covid illness. The plandemic has been faked:

CDC FOIA documents reveal no “covid-19” isolated virus in existence

Finally, new FOIA documents have surfaced, revealing the CDC has never isolated any covid-19 virus. A Canadian named Christine Massey has reportedly filed multiple FOIA requests with the CDC, requesting the following via the Freedom of Information Act:

All studies and/or reports in the possession, custody or control of the CDC and/or the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) describing the purification of any “COVID-19″ virus (including B.1.1.7”, “B.1.351”, “P.1” and any other “variant”) (via maceration, filtration and use of an ultracentrifuge; also referred to at times by some people as “isolation”), directly from a sample taken from a diseased human, where the patient sample was not first combined with any other source of genetic material (i.e. monkey kidney cells aka Vero cells; fetal bovine serum).

In a response letter dated June 7th, 2021, the CDC responded:

A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request. Specifically, the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease apprises that CDC does not purify or isolate any COVID-19 virus in the manner the requestor describes.

The FOIA request is identified as #21-01075-FOIA.

In other words, the CDC has never isolated and purified any covid-19 virus, period.

The website of Dr. Robert O. Young reveals additional documents showing that the CDC has never isolated and purified the HPV virus, the Measles virus, the MERS virus, the Zika virus or the Polio virus, among others.

(We are working to reach out to Christine Massey to confirm the extent of her FOIA requests and invite her for an interview.)

On July 21st of this year, the CDC announced it is withdrawing its authorization of the current PCR test for covid-19, saying the PCR test would no longer be considered valid science after December 31st of this year. It then states that a new PCR test will, “facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses,” meaning the new test will reportedly be able to tell the difference between covid and the common cold. This implies that the current test — the one used to push global covid pandemic hysteria — does not achieve such a differentiation.

In effect, it appears the CDC has been fabricating the science behind global “pandemics” for decades, using the media to spread mass hysteria where no pandemic existed. One of the best and most recent cases is the recent Zika virus, where mainstream media outlets were screaming that babies born to new mothers in Florida would be born with shrunken heads (microcephaly) because of the Zika virus. Just as with the covid scheme, billions of dollars were funneled into pharmaceutical companies to research a vaccine for Zika, which turned out to be nothing more than fictional hype.

CDC director Walensky admits the covid vaccine does not prevent covid infection or Delta variant transmission

Adding to the unraveling of this covid-19 vaccine hoax, the Director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, just admitted something astonishing on CNN: Covid-19 vaccines do NOT prevent covid-19 infections. They also do not stop people from transmitting the “Delta variant” of what the CDC calls the covid virus.

In effect, Walensky just admitted that vaccine passports are pointless and prove nothing. If someone who is “fully vaccinated” can still catch and transmit covid, then a vaccine passport is nothing more than proof of obedience, not proof of immunisation.

Here’s Dr. Walensky saying all this on CNN, an no this isn’t a “deep fake” video. It’s an open admission:

The covid-19 virus is a hoax, but the weaponized spike protein is very real and quite deadly

While the covid-19 virus appears to be nothing more than renamed cold viruses or common monkey viruses, the spike protein toxic nanoparticle — now being injected via vaccines — is a deadly biological weapon initiated in the USA, then augmented in Wuhan using U.S. taxpayer dollars.

It now seems obvious that the entire purpose of the covid hysteria was to herd people into accepting spike protein injections which are intentionally mislabeled “vaccines.” These spike proteins, from which the covid vax is now called the “clot shot,” cause blood clots, neurological injury, strokes, heart attacks, spontaneous abortions and universal vascular damage, even according to the mainstream Salk Institute. From their article on the spike protein and its damaging effects on the human cardiovascular system:

Now, a major new study shows that the virus spike proteins (which behave very differently than those safely encoded by vaccines) also play a key role in the disease itself.

…[T]he paper provides clear confirmation and a detailed explanation of the mechanism through which the protein damages vascular cells for the first time. There’s been a growing consensus that SARS-CoV-2 affects the vascular system, but exactly how it did so was not understood. Similarly, scientists studying other coronaviruses have long suspected that the spike protein contributed to damaging vascular endothelial cells, but this is the first time the process has been documented.

In the new study, the researchers created a “pseudovirus” that was surrounded by SARS-CoV-2 classic crown of spike proteins, but did not contain any actual virus. Exposure to this pseudovirus resulted in damage to the lungs and arteries of an animal model—proving that the spike protein alone was enough to cause disease. Tissue samples showed inflammation in endothelial cells lining the pulmonary artery walls.

The spike protein was developed as a bioweapon in order to cause widespread symptoms that can then be falsely labeled “covid” and then cited to push even more vaccine injections containing more spike protein bioweapons. The covid-19 “virus” is just a cocktail stew of monkey viruses and cold viruses, while the spike protein — which is what the vaccines contain as the antigen target — carries out the vascular damage, infertility damage, immune system damage, etc.

What’s the whole point in all this? Depopulation, of course.

It’s all a depopulation weapon to achieve the mass extermination of the human race

The spike protein is a depopulation weapon. The “vaccine” is a Soylent Green-style extermination / suicide shot that has been repackaged as “medicine.” The “pandemic” was media hysteria whipped up to create panic and widespread demand for the vaccine so that people wouldn’t resist the extermination shots.

And that means many who have taken the shot will soon be dead because the entire point of this faked plandemic has been to rid the world of billions of human beings.

That also means every person going along with this is complicit in genocidal murder and crimes against humanity. That includes the journalists, the scientists, the doctors, the governors, the FDA / CDC / WHO officials, and even local pharmacists and nurses who are administering these kill shots into men, women, children and even the elderly. Their crimes against humanity make the Holocaust of World War II look like child’s play in comparison. The covid vaccine holocaust may mass murder billions of human beings before the criminals are stopped.

In essence, you are witnessing a global mass extermination campaign disguised as a public health response to a pandemic.

This is the most sinister and diabolical “science” scam ever perpetrated in the history of known civilization. It is, by any honest measure, a globalist attempt to achieve homo sapiens extinction, a kind of “planetary-scale ethnic cleansing” to rid the world of humans and make way for whatever insane scenario they hope will follow.

It is time for all human beings who wish to preserve the human race to peacefully rise up and resist this genocidal extermination attempt against humanity.

This is why US Sen. Rand Paul is now calling for Americans to resist lockdowns and mask mandates, stating, “”We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and feckless bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again.” He continues:

They can’t arrest us all. They can’t keep all your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed – although I’ve got a long list of ones they should. We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and feckless bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again.

President Biden — we will not accept your agencies’ mandates or your reported moves toward a lockdown,” said Paul. “No one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates.

…[W]e will not allow you to do more harm to our children again this year.

We’ve all been hoodwinked, folks. This entire thing has nothing to do with public health, saving lives or halting any pandemic. This is elaborate, coordinated theatre to corral people into committing suicide via bioweapons injections so that globalists can remove a few billion people from the planet while they advance their tyranny and authoritarian control over the survivors.

It may also be cover for their planned financial reset, which will collapse the world’s fiat currencies, destroy all currency assets of the sheeple, and consolidate ownership of everything in the hands of the globalist elite.

This is why governments of the world are now holding their own citizens hostage, demanding vaccine quotas be met in order to unlock limited “freedom” that will of course be completely revoked once the next “variant” is identified.

