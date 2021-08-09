Senator Rand Paul – “It’s time to say no to fear and propaganda, and choose freedom”

Senator Rand Paul, the United States Senator of Kentucky hash released a video telling Americans it’s time to choose freedom rather than allowing the authorities to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to society, the economy, and children.
It’s only because of you that
we’re able to do what we do…
We’re not funded by the Government to publish
lies and propaganda on their behalf like the
mainstream media. If you like what we do then
please consider supporting us in our efforts to
bring you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred donation method
Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News
I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I’ve been doing… http://Www.Netpay1.com
Senator Rand Paul gives convincing election speeches BUT does not leave the tyrant a knockout blow even when he has got the chance – like in his interview with Fauci. Action please!