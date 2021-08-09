Iceland is experiencing its largest Covid-19 wave to date despite nearly 100% of all adults being vaccinated

If you’re looking for even more evidence that the experimental Covid-19 injections on offer are ineffective then you need not look any further than Iceland. Because the country is experiencing its largest wave of Covid-19 infections despite close to 100% of adults being vaccinated.

According to Iceland’s vaccination data, as of the 6th August 2021 a total of 477,205 doses have been administered in Iceland and 275,173 people have received at least one dose whilst 255,322 of those people are fully vaccinated. The total population of Iceland is 356,991 according to 2019 figures which means as of the 6th August 77% of the entire population had been vaccinated.

However adults make up just 264,299 of the Icelandic population meaning more people have been vaccinated than there are adults in the country. The reason for this is that Iceland have started to vaccinated children aged between 12 and 15.

The number of vaccine doses administered per day in Iceland peaked around the 1st July 2021 after beginning to pick up pace around the 20th April 2021. Over 50% of the doses administered were the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA injection, with both the AstraZeneca viral vector jab and Johnson & Johnson viral vector jab making up around 45% of the doses administered. The remaining 5% of doses administered have been the Moderna mRNA injection.

However around 2 weeks after the vast majority of Iceland had been double vaccinated something unexpected, or expected depending on which side of the fence you are on, occurred. A huge wave of Covid-19 infections spread across the country. A wave so large that it is almost twice as large as the two previous alleged waves of Covid-19 to have struck Iceland.

According to Iceland’s Covid-19 data, as of the 6th August 2021 there are over 400 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a 14 day incidence. The first alleged wave peaked at around 250 infections per 100,000, and the second alleged wave peaked at just under 300 infections per 100,000.

The number of confirmed infections rose significantly on the 19th July 2021 and has been generally rising since this date, whereas the Covid-19 vaccination programme began the number of infections in Iceland had virtually flatlined.

What does this tell us? Well there are several possibilities. It could be that the Covid-19 vaccines simply do not work, or it could be that the Covid-19 vaccines actually worsen the spread of Covid-19.

However, we can guarantee you that neither of these reasons will be used by the authorities to explain this unexpected turn of events. They will instead blame the people that have not been vaccinated and will use this fabricated excuse to justify administering an experimental gene therapy to children under the age of 12.

