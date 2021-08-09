Dr Vernon Coleman – “It’s not difficult to argue that the NHS now kills more people than it saves”

Doctors haven’t yet grasped this, but computer programmes will take over from medical practitioners. Back in 1984, Dr Vernon Coleman wrote the first home doctor programme for computers and ever since then computer programmes have been improving.

They are now being fitted into robot physicians and surgeons. In ten years’ time there will be very few jobs for human doctors. Students thinking of entering medical school might like to look for another profession. A career in plumbing might offer better prospects.

This has not happened by accident. It is all part of the United Nations global plan for the future – Agenda 21, New World Order, Great Reset. We are now living in the future they designed for us.

And unless we speak up, soon and loudly, the future will simply get bleaker and bleaker.

