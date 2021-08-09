Breaking News

Doctors in the US have been told they will lose their license if they say anything negative about the Covid-19 injections

When doctors receive their medical license, they must pronounce their intellectual devotion and allegiance to the vaccine industry and its myriad of false narratives. Any healthcare professional who dares question “the science” risks losing their medical license. Any doctor who speaks out-of-line against forceful vaccine propaganda could be stripped of their title; their career destroyed; their reputation smeared.

On July 29th, 2021, the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) in the US warned all healthcare professionals that they could lose their medical license if they create or spread what is deemed to be Covid-19 vaccine “misinformation”.

The FSMB represents every medical board across the United States and will now use their authority to gag doctors and control their practice. When the organisation spots what it deems to be “Covid-19 vaccine misinformation” in interviews, medical literature, recorded discussions or social media posts, they will punish the doctor and refer them for disciplinary action with their respective state medical board.

If a doctor divulges the risks of the vaccines, and the benefits of natural immunity, he could be targeted by the FSMB. If a doctor provides informed consent, immune system solutions  or treatment paths, his medical license could be suspended or revoked.

Doctors will no longer be allowed to say anything that could “sow distrust” about the Covid-19 injections, and they won’t be allowed to collect their own data, share information with other doctors, make observations, or draw their own conclusions. They will also no longer be allowed to speak out in interviews with the media, unless the interview promotes vaccines.

Doctors will no longer be allowed to speak about the medical issues caused by the vaccines, and will inevitably file fewer vaccine injury reports. The US reporting system has been flooded with vaccine injury reports in 2021, with hundreds of thousands of serious injuries and tens of thousands of wrongful death reports due to the experimental Covid-19 injections.

Healthcare professionals will no longer be allowed to speak up on social media, in their private medical practice, or on their own personal website. Even Dr. Joseph Mercola, has submitted to the threat and stated he will remove 25 years of research from his website, and delete any new work within 48 hours.

Dr Mercola

The FSMB asserts that physicians who generate and spread Covid-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license.

“Due to their specialised knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognise it or not.”

“They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus-driven for the betterment of public health.”

The FSMB is now just another enforcement arm of the vaccine industry, controlling the speech of doctors and determining what the facts are. In this way, the vaccine industry treats doctors as unintelligible puppets who must spout out fraudulent narratives about immunity and health.

This subservience to the vaccine industry is exacerbated by a federal government that claims “Covid-19 vaccine misinformation is killing people.” The federal government has now admitted that they and the Surgeon General work with social media platforms to eliminate information that contradicts the narrative they are attempting to push.

In truth, health care professionals are being threatened to abandon their conscience and their medical ethics. Basic medical principles such as informed consent are now considered “Covid-19 vaccine misinformation”, if that information leads a patient to decide that a vaccine is not right for them.

The FSMB is now violating the Nuremberg Code, disregarding the science of natural immunity and using censorship to coerce and intimidate countless people to comply with what has become a medical tyranny.

