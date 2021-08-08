Pregnant women are being pressured to get the Covid-19 jab based on a study that has ‘NOT been peer-reviewed and should NOT be used to guide clinical practice’

In recent weeks the pressure placed on pregnant women to get the Covid-19 vaccine has been relentless, and today we can reveal that the data being used to justify that pressure has been taken from a study that has not been peer reviewed and should therefore not be used to guide clinical practice.

All of the Covid-19 vaccines are still in phase three clinical trials until 2023 and this is the reason why they have not been granted full marketing authorisation; instead being given emergency use authorisation across the world.

However, despite still being in phase three clinical trials the Pfizer mRNA vaccine is currently being offered to pregnant women in the United Kingdom, and the reason being given for this is that the authorities claim the Delta Covid-19 variant is proving to be far more dangerous for women who are pregnant compared to previous alleged strains of Covid-19.

Pregnant women are advised to avoid smoked fish, soft cheese, wet paint, coffee, herbal tea, vitamin supplements, processed junk foods among a vast array of other things. Yet for some reason the authorities are desperate to give them an experimental gene therapy that may potentially protect them from a disease that they are already at very low risk of suffering from.

You may be under the impression that the authorities are offering the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant women because clinical trials have been carried out to assess the effects of the Pfizer jab on pregnant women? If you are, then we’re sorry to tell you that you’ve been misled.

This was the UK Governments advice back in December 2020 when the Pfizer mRNA jab was given emergency use authorisation –

‘Pregnancy

There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2.

Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy.

For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women

of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.

6

Breast-feeding

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk. A risk to

the newborns/infants cannot be excluded. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used

during breast-feeding.

Fertility

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.’

As you can see the UK Government clearly stated that the Pfizer MRNA was not recommended during pregnancy due to no studies being carried out to prove its safety. That advice has since changed but the original Government document has been archived and can be viewed here.

However, even now the Governments advice does not state that all pregnant women should be offered the Pfizer vaccine. The advice now states that “animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects… Administration of the [Pfizer vaccine] should only be considered when the potential benefits outweigh the risks”.

Which begs the question as to why England’s chief midwifery officer Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against Covid-19, with the help of the mainstream media to both coerce and pressure pregnant women into getting it?

The answer lies in a study led by Marian Knight at the University of Oxford; a study that has not been peer reviewed and should therefore not be used to guide clinical practice.

Upon hearing about the preliminary findings of the study England’s chief midwifery officer wrote to midwives and GP practices across the country urging them to encourage uptake of the Covid-19 injection among pregnant women.

“We need everyone to come forward and take up the evergreen offer of a jab which is why I am calling on pregnant women to take action to protect themselves and their babies and on my fellow midwives to ensure they have the information they need to do so.”

This goes against everything that Jaqueline Dunkley-Bent will have been taught. She has used a preliminary study that has not been peer reviewed to guide clinical practice. Even the published version of the study clearly states it should not be used for this purpose.

The preliminary study analysed data from 194 hospitals in the UK, and allegedly found that 3371 pregnant women were admitted to hospital with covid-19 symptoms between 1st March 2020 and 11th July 2021.

Marian Knight and her colleagues allegedly found that the severity of illness worsened with each wave of the UK’s epidemic – 24 per cent of pregnant women admitted to hospital with covid-19 symptoms during the UK’s first wave of infections had moderate or severe disease, compared with 36 per cent during the second wave when the alpha variant of coronavirus became dominant and 45 per cent when the delta variant became dominant.

However, to put this into perspective – 2015 Office for National statistics figures show that 657,000 babies are born on average every year. That’s 1,800 babies born per day. Official data also shows that 1 in 5 women sadly suffer a miscarriage. Based on this we can assume that 821,000 women fall pregnant every year, or approximately 2,249 every day.

The total number of pregnant women attending hospital every day with alleged symptoms of Covid-19 on average since March 2020 based on the study data stands at 6.7. Are we really to believe that the potential benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks when the numbers admitted to hospital are put into perspective?

These are experimental treatments with no long term safety data to prove they are perfectly safe for pregnant women, and now the chief midwifery officer is writing to midwives and GP practices urging them to “encourage” uptake among pregnant women, and using the mainstream media to pressure them into doing so. She should hang her head in shame and resign at the first opportunity.

Perhaps the chief midwifery officer is not aware of the consequences of giving an experimental gene therapy to pregnant women? Sadly hundreds of women are quite aware of those consequences due to naively getting the experimental treatment.

The above table is taken from the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme report on the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA jab, and it shows that between the 9th December 2020 and the 28th July 2021 a total of 226 women have lost their baby due to the Pfizer jab.

This includes 219 miscarriages, 1 death of a premature baby, 3 foetal deaths, and 3 stillbirths.

These are numbers to have occurred prior to the torrent of relentless pressure being put on pregnant women to get the jab. It’s not hard to imagine how these hundreds will soon turn into thousands now that the chief midwifery officer is using a study that should not guide clinical practice due to not being peer reviewed, to guide clinical practice.

