Pregnant women are being pressured to get the Covid-19 jab based on a study that has ‘NOT been peer-reviewed and should NOT be used to guide clinical practice’

In recent weeks the pressure placed on pregnant women to get the Covid-19 vaccine has been relentless, and today we can reveal that the data being used to justify that pressure has been taken from a study that has not been peer reviewed and should therefore not be used to guide clinical practice.
All of the Covid-19 vaccines are still in phase three clinical trials until 2023 and this is the reason why they have not been granted full marketing authorisation; instead being given emergency use authorisation across the world.
However, despite still being in phase three clinical trials the Pfizer mRNA vaccine is currently being offered to pregnant women in the United Kingdom, and the reason being given for this is that the authorities claim the Delta Covid-19 variant is proving to be far more dangerous for women who are pregnant compared to previous alleged strains of Covid-19.
Pregnant women are advised to avoid smoked fish, soft cheese, wet paint, coffee, herbal tea, vitamin supplements, processed junk foods among a vast array of other things. Yet for some reason the authorities are desperate to give them an experimental gene therapy that may potentially protect them from a disease that they are already at very low risk of suffering from.
You may be under the impression that the authorities are offering the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant women because clinical trials have been carried out to assess the effects of the Pfizer jab on pregnant women? If you are, then we’re sorry to tell you that you’ve been misled.
This was the UK Governments advice back in December 2020 when the Pfizer mRNA jab was given emergency use authorisation –
‘Pregnancy
There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2.
Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine
BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy.
For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women
of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.
6
Breast-feeding
It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk. A risk to
the newborns/infants cannot be excluded. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used
during breast-feeding.
Fertility
It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.’
As you can see the UK Government clearly stated that the Pfizer MRNA was not recommended during pregnancy due to no studies being carried out to prove its safety. That advice has since changed but the original Government document has been archived and can be viewed here.
However, even now the Governments advice does not state that all pregnant women should be offered the Pfizer vaccine. The advice now states that “animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects… Administration of the [Pfizer vaccine] should only be considered when the potential benefits outweigh the risks”.
Which begs the question as to why England’s chief midwifery officer Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against Covid-19, with the help of the mainstream media to both coerce and pressure pregnant women into getting it?
The answer lies in a study led by Marian Knight at the University of Oxford; a study that has not been peer reviewed and should therefore not be used to guide clinical practice.
Upon hearing about the preliminary findings of the study England’s chief midwifery officer wrote to midwives and GP practices across the country urging them to encourage uptake of the Covid-19 injection among pregnant women.
“We need everyone to come forward and take up the evergreen offer of a jab which is why I am calling on pregnant women to take action to protect themselves and their babies and on my fellow midwives to ensure they have the information they need to do so.”
This goes against everything that Jaqueline Dunkley-Bent will have been taught. She has used a preliminary study that has not been peer reviewed to guide clinical practice. Even the published version of the study clearly states it should not be used for this purpose.
The preliminary study analysed data from 194 hospitals in the UK, and allegedly found that 3371 pregnant women were admitted to hospital with covid-19 symptoms between 1st March 2020 and 11th July 2021.
Marian Knight and her colleagues allegedly found that the severity of illness worsened with each wave of the UK’s epidemic – 24 per cent of pregnant women admitted to hospital with covid-19 symptoms during the UK’s first wave of infections had moderate or severe disease, compared with 36 per cent during the second wave when the alpha variant of coronavirus became dominant and 45 per cent when the delta variant became dominant.
However, to put this into perspective – 2015 Office for National statistics figures show that 657,000 babies are born on average every year. That’s 1,800 babies born per day. Official data also shows that 1 in 5 women sadly suffer a miscarriage. Based on this we can assume that 821,000 women fall pregnant every year, or approximately 2,249 every day.
The total number of pregnant women attending hospital every day with alleged symptoms of Covid-19 on average since March 2020 based on the study data stands at 6.7. Are we really to believe that the potential benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks when the numbers admitted to hospital are put into perspective?
These are experimental treatments with no long term safety data to prove they are perfectly safe for pregnant women, and now the chief midwifery officer is writing to midwives and GP practices urging them to “encourage” uptake among pregnant women, and using the mainstream media to pressure them into doing so. She should hang her head in shame and resign at the first opportunity.
Perhaps the chief midwifery officer is not aware of the consequences of giving an experimental gene therapy to pregnant women? Sadly hundreds of women are quite aware of those consequences due to naively getting the experimental treatment.
The above table is taken from the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme report on the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA jab, and it shows that between the 9th December 2020 and the 28th July 2021 a total of 226 women have lost their baby due to the Pfizer jab.
This includes 219 miscarriages, 1 death of a premature baby, 3 foetal deaths, and 3 stillbirths.
These are numbers to have occurred prior to the torrent of relentless pressure being put on pregnant women to get the jab. It’s not hard to imagine how these hundreds will soon turn into thousands now that the chief midwifery officer is using a study that should not guide clinical practice due to not being peer reviewed, to guide clinical practice.
Former Pfizer VP warns childbearing-age women: ‘Do not accept these vaccines’
Dr. Michael Yeadon discussed recent findings indicating that experimental COVID-19 vaccines concentrate in a woman’s ovaries and induce an ‘autoimmune attack’ on the placenta.
Dr Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer vice president and co-founder of Doctors for COVID-19 EthicsThe Last American Vagabond / Odysee
(LifeSiteNews) – In his brief presentation at Wednesday’s online “Stop the Shot” conference, former Pfizer vice president Dr. Michael Yeadon highlighted three reasons why women of childbearing years and younger should entirely reject experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy vaccines.
“You’re being lied to, I’m being lied to,” said the professional research scientist. “The authorities are not giving us full information about the risks of these products.”
Yeadon, who has degrees in biochemistry and toxicology and a Ph.D in respiratory pharmacology, worked for 32 years in the pharmaceutical industry and retired in 2011 from the most senior position in his field as vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory at Pfizer. From there, he founded his own biotech company, Ziarco, which was sold to the world’s largest drug company, Novartis, in 2017.
Why ‘we never, ever, give experimental medicines to pregnant women’
The British national explained his first point as being “so obvious” that all can agree. “We never, ever, give experimental medicines to pregnant women. Why do we not do that?” he asked.
He went on to explain how 60 years ago “women were exposed to a new product for morning sickness called thalidomide and it led to at least 10,000 birth malformations.”
Studies before its release at the time were not capable of identifying “thalidomide as a toxin in the womb.” This tragedy, he explained, taught scientists that “babies are not safe and protected inside the uterus which is what we used to think. But, in fact, they’re a miracle of minute development. Critical stages, especially in the early stages, where if interfered with biochemicals or something else, can change the course of development of that child irreparably.”
“You never ever give inadequately tested medicines, medicinal products, to a pregnant woman,” he emphasized. “And that is exactly what is happening. Our government is urging pregnant women, and women of childbearing age, to get vaccinated. And they’re telling them they’re safe. And that’s a lie because those studies have simply not been done.”
Furthermore, “reproductive toxicology has not been undertaken with any of these products, certainly not a full battery of tests that you would want” Yeadon said.
“So, here we are. There’s been potentially hundreds of millions of women of child-bearing potential [injected] with products which are untested in terms of impacts on fertilization and development of the baby.
“That’s bad enough because what that tells me is that there’s recklessness. No one cares. The authorities do not care what happens,” he said.
But with a closer look, Yeadon said that given two other studies, the situation looks “much worse” due to evidence of actual damaging effects on fertility.
One Pfizer study on rats reveals at least 20-fold vaccine concentration in ovaries
Yeadon discussed how a study obtained from the Japanese medicines agency due to a freedom of information request revealed “how the vaccine [substances] distributed around the body” of rats over time.
“What we find is the vaccine doesn’t just distribute around the body and then wash out again, which is what you’d hope. It concentrates in ovaries of rats, and it concentrates at least 20-fold over the concentration in other background tissues like muscles,” he reported.
“You don’t want this product in your ovaries. It’s simply not necessary to induce immunity to have a vaccine in your ovaries. And, as it’s concentrating in the ovaries, getting higher concentrations over time, they have not even defined what the maximum levels are or when that occurs,” Yeadon emphasized.
“So, now we have a second problem, that the vaccine, at least in a rat, distributes into the ovaries.
“And I will tell you, a general rule of thumb in toxicology is if you don’t have any data to contradict what you’ve learned, that’s the assumption you make for humans. So, my assumption at the moment is that is what is happening to every female who’s been given these vaccines. These vaccines are concentrating in her ovaries,” he lamented.
“It is very worrying. So, we don’t know what that will do, but it cannot be benign, and it could be seriously harmful because the vaccines will then express the coronavirus spike protein, and we know that there are unwanted [results] from that spike protein,” he said.
Study finds ‘vaccine-induced autoimmune attack’ on the placenta
Yeadon called his final point “even worse” because it entails study results from experiments on actual humans.
Last December, Yeadon issued a petition to the European Medicines Agency with another physician from Germany expressing several concerns with the testing of the COVID-19 vaccines. As he explained, one such concern was that “the spike protein is faintly similar, not very strongly, but faintly similar to an essential protein in your placenta, something that’s absolutely required for both fertilization and formation, and maintenance of the placenta. So, you can’t get pregnant and have a successful pregnancy if this protein is damaged in any way.”
Noticing that the coronavirus spike protein was “similar enough,” Yeadon explained, “I wanted them to do some experiments, hopefully to rule out the possibility that when you vaccinate the person, who then makes spike proteins, and they develop immune response against this spike protein,” this would not issue “a faint signal that would potentially bind this similar protein in the placenta.”
While Yeadon’s petition was ignored, he states that “a study has just come out a few weeks ago, and it says exactly what I was worried about.
“Fifteen women were given the Pfizer vaccine. They drew blood samples every few days. When they measured antibodies against spike protein, which took several weeks to appear, they also measured antibodies against the placenta and they found that within the first one to four days an increase of two and a half to three times. That’s a 300% increase in the antibodies against their own placenta in the first four days,” he explained.
“So, I’m sorry to say this, but that is a vaccine-induced autoimmune attack on their own placenta. And I think you can only expect that that is happening in every woman of childbearing potential. It’s generating antibodies against this critical protein required for fertilization and successful pregnancy,” he said.
“Now, what the effect will be, we can’t be certain. Again, it can’t be benign. I don’t know whether it is enough to cause first trimester losses, but I would think it would, because I’ve looked at the literature. Women who are unfortunate enough to have what are called autoimmune diseases seem to have a higher rate of first trimester losses and what this vaccine has done is induced an auto-immune response,” Yeadon explained.
“So, I’m here to warn you that if you are of childbearing potential, or younger, not at menopause, I would strongly recommend you do not accept these vaccines,” he concluded.
Patrick Delaney Thu Aug 5, 2021 – 7:27 pm EDT
Thalidomide was a bad one – one of the reasons I don’t trust Big Pharma further than I could throw a Grand Piano, then there is Johnson’s Baby Powder which had Asbestos in it and the Opioid Epidemic in England and America and now Pfizer owns all of us, handed to them on a plate, by our politicians – see the secret agreement between Pfizer and governments around the world – I don’t recall seeing Pfizer as one of the politicians I could vote for, but it must have been the rest of you who did that:
Pfizer vaccine contracts with governments strangle people’s rights with no recourse for obvious malfeasance
Aug 4
Cybersecurity Expert Ehden Biber has legally obtained copies of the Pfizer contracts with Albania, Brazil, Israel and the EU.
He discovered the first one on an Albanian website, where it was published on January 2021. Its veracity was confirmed when he was able to see Brazil’s Pfizer contract, which is virtually identical on that country’s health ministry website, with a signature that was verified by DocuSign. He has since seen virtually same contract with the EU and heard the details of Israel’s Pfizer contract.
The contract, which exposes Pfizer to zero liability for anything and places the liability for everything on the government, which is called the “Purchaser” in the contract.
The deal is a criminal shakedown of epic proportions, the likes of which it is hard to even fathom. Why would anybody sign it?
Reading the contract’s language sheds some light on the inexplicable behavior of the government authorities of the world and on the true nature of this whole COVID operation.
It also may shed light on the untimely deaths of two African presidents and the Haitian president, who all very understandably refused to sign this contract!
In his blog, Biber wrote, “If you were wondering why #Ivermectin was suppressed, well, it is because the agreement that countries had with Pfizer does not allow them to escape their contract, which states that even if a drug will be found to treat COVID19, the contract cannot be voided.”
And here’s a shocking clause about supplying the product:
“Pfizer shall have no liability for any failure to deliver doses in accordance with any estimated delivery dates… nor shall any such failure give Purchaser any right to cancel orders for any quantities of Product.
“Pfizer shall decide on necessary adjustments to the number of Contracted Doses and Delivery Schedule due to the Purchaser … based on principles to be determined by Pfizer … Purchaser shall be deemed to agree to any revision.”
So Pfizer can breach its own contract but their hitmen will kill you if you refuse to sign it!
You can really see how this Globalist entity that is Pfizer hates nation states and will not recognize their laws but it acts like a “government that dictates to other governments around the world,” as Biber says. If we look around at the complete lawlessness and the meltdown of once-solid institutions all over the world, you can see that Big Pharma is being used like a massive battering ram against the national laws and national sovereignty of all nations.
The contract forces the “Purchaser”, which is how they refer to the nation that is contracting with them to defend Pfizer’s interests and not those of the citizens they’re supposed to be representing and defending – and whose taxpayer money they’re using to pay Pfizer these billions of dollars.
As Biber tweeted, Israel has turned into a pharmaceutical #BananaRepublic, where the priorities of a multinational supercedes the priorities of its citizens.
Not only is Pfizer held completely harmless from all claims, the “Purchaser”, ie, the national government is responsible for Pfizer’s legal defense against any and all claims!
However, “Pfizer shall have the right to assume control of such defense… and Purchaser shall pay all Losses, including, without limitation, the reasonable attorneys’ fees and other expenses incurred.” Pfizer makes sure the country will pay for everything.
I really don’t get why governments across the world have signed this. What’s in it for them? Did they sign this voluntarily? It really seems like a colossal shakedown and a complete abdication on the part of these governments to protect their people. It’s malfeasance on a scale that beggars belief.
THE ONLY WAY to get a product recall on these shots is if you can prove fault in Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP), which is regulated by the FDA.
However, CGMP will tell you NOTHING about mRNA, because we don’t have CGMP for an mRNA vaccine, so you cannot prove CGMP malpractice.
