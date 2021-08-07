Breaking News

August Fundraising Campaign – We can’t do this without your support…

By on ( Leave a comment )

Thank you for choosing to support honest, reliable, independent, investigative journalism. We’re funded by you, for you and we could not do what we do without your essential support…

August Fundraising Campaign Progress

100
12

Please choose your preferred donation method

The Daily Expose was set up due to a lack of alternatives to the lying mainstream media, and alternatives which report only the facts. Other alternative media sites are happy to publish articles backed up with zero or questionable evidence. Whereas the mainstream media simply refuse to publish the truth or publish half-truths, spun in a way to suit the narrative of the very authorities which are funding them through advertising fees for publishing propaganda.

We want to increase our daily exposés and bring you more of the facts that the mainstream refuse to – but to do this we need your help. We rely solely on your support to grow and fund our investigative reports.

Google and Social Media silenced us yet again in July, with Twitter permanently suspending our account and greatly affecting our reach. This had a detrimental effect on our July Fundraising Campaign, so we’re continuing our Fundraising Campaign into August – in the hope that you, our readers, can help us to reach 100% of our target and support us in our mission to report the facts that the mainstream refuse to.

Every month by paying your TV license you are donating £13.33 to the BBC who spread propaganda on behalf of the authorities, and lies. Please consider instead supporting The Daily Expose, an independent news organisation that is committed to bringing you the facts that the mainstream refuse to. You can set up a monthly recurring donation,  donate today via PayPal or if you hate PayPal you can donate by card. No matter how large or small your donation, every one will help us to bring you more of the facts that the mainstream refuse to.

Why you should trust us…

  • The No.1 reason you should trust ‘The Daily Expose’ is that all our investigations are based on official data such as the Office for National Statistics, the NHS, and the UK Government, and we link back to all our sources within every article.
  • We aren’t paid by authorities to advertise propaganda on their behalf, instead we are fully funded by you, our readers, via voluntary support, which means we are only accountable to you.
  • We are only interested in bringing you the facts, especially the ones that the mainstream refuse to.

Who we are…

The Daily Expose is run by extremely ordinary, hardworking people who are sick and tired of the fear-mongering, lies and propaganda perpetuated by the mainstream media. We felt it was our duty to bring you the facts that the mainstream refuse to, and now here we are.

We believe our work speaks for itself, and we hope you do too.

Our mission

Our aim is to bring you, honest, trustworthy and reliable journalism. We do it for you, and you alone.

If you’d like to support us in our mission to keep bringing you the facts the mainstream refuse to then you can do so via a monthly recurring donationvia PayPal, via Card Payment, or via cryptocurrency.

August Fundraising Campaign Progress

100
12

Please choose your preferred donation method

Buy us a coffee!

It’s only because of you that
we’re able to do what we do…
 We’re not funded by the Government to publish
lies and propaganda on their behalf like the
mainstream media. If you like what we do then
please consider supporting us in our efforts to
bring you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred donation method

Leave our Kids alone – 27th update on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines released
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) have now changed their …
NEW – Latest PHE report shows the Covid-19 vaccines are INCREASING the risk of hospitalisation and death due to Covid-19 significantly
The latest Public Health England technical briefing on Covid-19 variants of concern …
Piers Morgan Calls for Unvaccinated to be Denied Medical Treatment
Piers Morgan, who has previously flouted the Covid-19 restrictions, is calling for …
France Threatens to Imprison Restaurant Owners Who Serve the “Unvaccinated”
France recently introduced vaccine passport restrictions last month, which have only continued …
Pandemic of the Vaccinated – Is the Covid-19 injection creating a pathway for a more dangerous variant?
One of the more common-sense approaches to reviewing COVID-19 data, amid the …
No Jab, No Job breaches UK Law – It’s time to save the Carers… #SaveTheCarers #CareForCarers
On 22nd July 2021, The Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) …
You must read the 2019 ‘Absolute Zero’ report, authored by Imperial College London – once you do, you’ll realise the past 16 months have been part of a much more sinister agenda that has only just begun.
A report produced by Oxford University and Imperial College London for the …
Dr Mike Yeadon: “The Covid Vaccine Spike Proteins Damage Placenta Protein in Vaccinated Women”
Dr Mike Yeadon warned that the Covid-19 vaccine could render women infertile. …
Doctors who prescribe Benzodiazepines such as Midazolam need to be punished
For nearly fifty years it has been recognised that the group of …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, Opinion Pages, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments