France Threatens to Imprison Restaurant Owners Who Serve the “Unvaccinated”

France recently introduced vaccine passport restrictions last month, which have only continued to get increasingly stricter at the start of August.

France’s tyrannical mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program is further restricting the freedoms of citizens and is even threatening some restaurant owners with possible arrest.

Restaurants that refuse to check customers’ vaccine passports could face prosecution by the state for failing to keep everyone “safe” from the “deadly virus.”

Prime Minister Macron announced last month that from 21st July, French citizens would have to prove that they had received the Covid jabs, had tested negative, or were immune to enter a theatre, cinema, sports venue, or festival. However, from 1st August the same requirement was extended to bars, cafes, restaurants, shopping centers, hospitals, and for long-distance travel.

People unable to present a vaccine passport risk up to six months in prison and a fine of up to €10,000 (£8,500). Owners of “establishments welcoming the public” who fail to check customers’ passes could face a year in jail and be hit with a €45,000 fine.

From September, France will also be ceasing its “non-essential” free Covid testing program to “further encourage vaccination”, and healthcare workers and care home staff who fail to get vaccinated by the 15th September will be suspended for a month to allow them to do so. Thereafter, they risk being fired.

According to the latest figures, around 66% of French adults have allegedly received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, whilst 53% are now fully vaccinated. If the figures are accurate, this means that more than half of the French population have received a dose of the experimental gene therapy.

However, this is not enough for Macron as he wants to see all French citizens submit their bodies to “science” at “warp speed”, if possible. The prime minister is giving remaining unvaccinated individuals around a month and a half to get jabbed, or else.

Macron’s “models” suggest that upwards of 35,000 new “cases” of the deadly virus could emerge daily if the “vaccine-hesitant” continue to refuse vaccination. This, he says, warrants further coercive measures for “maximum inducement” to ensure France avoids a deadly “fourth wave”, along with corresponding lockdowns.

“Oliver Véran, France’s health minister announced: “The choice is between another lockdown or the health pass – this is not punishment, nor blackmail.”

Whilst protests against the disturbing measures continue to erupt within the country, the mainstream media claims that about half of the French population supports Macron’s agenda, whilst the other half continue to value personal privacy, choice, and civil liberty. The media have also reported that an estimated three out of four French people supposedly support mandatory vaccination for health professionals and travelers.

“I’m afraid it’s going to be complicated,” said Jean Hubert, a member of the hotel and catering industries association, about the practicalities of implementing Macron’s medical fascism.

“Our role is to welcome people, to give pleasure. This will turn us into gendarmes.”

Many other business owners feel similar, warning that if customers have to “pay to get tested to have a beer, they’re just not going to come.”

A collective of furious business owners is scheduled to meet with the chief of police in Paris to discuss the situation and come up with a solution. A large majority of business owners have indicated that they will not comply with Macron’s measures, no matter what he tries to tell them to do.

