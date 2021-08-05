Dr Mike Yeadon: “The Covid Vaccine Spike Proteins Damage Placenta Protein in Vaccinated Women”

Dr Mike Yeadon warned that the Covid-19 vaccine could render women infertile.

Dr Mike Yeadon, former Chief Scientist and Vice-President of Pfizer Respiratory & Allergy Research, confirmed at Truth For Health’s Stop The Shot conference that the Covid-19 vaccine spike proteins appear to “echo” the placenta protein in vaccinated pregnant women.

At the conference, Dr Yeadon discussed the petition which he and Dr Wolfgang Wodarg, a German physician, pulmonary specialist, and epidemiologist, sent to the Europeans Medicine Agency (EMA) eight months ago regarding the dangers that the Covid-19 vaccines pose to pregnant women.

In the petition, both doctors demanded that all SARS CoV-2 vaccine studies, in particular the BioNtech/Pfizer study on BNT162b, be suspended.

Their concerns were split into the following points:

The formation of so-called “non-neutralising antibodies” which can lead to an aggressive and exaggerated immune reaction, especially when the vaccinated individual comes into contact with the real, “wild” virus post-injection. This “antibody-dependent amplification” (ADE) has been known from experiments with coronavirus vaccines in cats, for example, whereby in the course of these studies all cats innitaly tolerated the vaccination but died after catching the “wild” virus. The vaccinations are expected to produce antibodies against spike proteins of SARS-Cov-2. Although, spike proteins contain syncytin-homologous proteins, which are essential for the formation of the placenta in mammals such as humans. It must be ruled out that a Covid-19 vaccine could trigger an immune reaction against synctin-1, as otherwise infertility of indefinite duration could result in vaccinated women. The BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA vaccines contain polyethylene glycol (PEG). 70% of people develop antibodies against this substance, meaning that many people can develop allergic, potentially fatal reactions to the vaccination. The Pfizer study (at the time) does not allow a realistic estimation of the late effects of the Covid-19 vaccine. Millions of people would be exposed to an unacceptable risk once the vaccines were approved.

Dr Yeadon mentioned the Japanese bio-distribution study that was conducted titled ‘Pfizer Confidential’

During the conference, Dr Yeadon mentioned that a study was recently conducted on 15 women who were given the Pfizer vaccine, blood samples were drawn every few days, and researchers measured antibodies against spike protein, which took several weeks to appear. In the study, researchers also measured antibodies against the placenta and they found that within the first 1-4 days, an increase of two and a half to 300 hundred percent in the antibodies against their own placenta.

“I’m sorry to say this, but that is a vaccine-induced autoimmune attack on their own placenta, and I think that you can only expect that that is happening in every woman of child-bearing potential – this critical protein that is required for fertilisation and successful pregnancy.”

Dr Yeadon said that he cannot be certain what the effect will be and he is not sure whether it will be enough to cause first-trimester losses, but he said that he believes it would because academic literature shows that women who have autoimmune diseases are “more likely to have first-trimester losses”, and what this vaccine has done is “induce an autoimmune response.”

“I’m here to warn you that if you are of child-bearing potential or younger, so not at menopause, I would strongly recommend you do not accept these vaccines,” Dr Yeadon warned.

