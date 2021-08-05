Attorney Thomas Renz: “MORE Than 45,000 People Have Died From the Covid-19 Vaccines Within 3 Days of Vaccination”

Attorney Thomas Renz revealed new shocking information at the Stop The Shot conference that he had received from credible whistleblowers.

Attorney Thomas Renz revealed on Truth For Health’s Stop The Shot live conference that the original figure of 45,000 people who have allegedly died from the Covid-19 vaccines within three days of vaccination is too low.

Renz said that VAERS data from whistleblowers is currently being analysed and appears to show that the original statistic he revealed last month at an event hosted by Awakened America is only a fraction of the real number of deaths.

The attorney said that the true number of deaths is likely “immensely higher” and is being hidden by the government.

According to attorney Renz, the public is not being given access to all of the death and injury data from the 11 to 12 vaccine injury reporting systems.

Renz said: “Any public policy being made without independent study of this data will lead to poor and or dangerous policies being made for we the people.”

Attorney Renz said that once the data has been analysed, he will release the information over the next few weeks.

Previously, Renz stated at the Awaken America event last month that a whistleblower – referred to as Jane Doe – informed him that there are around 11 VAERS systems reporting adverse reactions and deaths across the US, and one system alone has allegedly has reported the shocking 45,000 deaths from the Covid jabs.

Renz and his law firm, along with America’s Frontline Doctors, are currently suing the federal government for covering up the true number of deaths from the Covid-19 vaccines and for approving the jabs for use on children.

High Risk of Children Being Paralysed by the Covid Vaccine

Currently, in the US, the Pfizer Covid vaccine has been approved for children aged 12 years and older and has tragically caused countless injuries and deaths post-injection.

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has recently requested Pfizer and Moderna to expand their clinical trials involving children to include 5-to-11-year-olds, with trials even being carried out on children as young as 6 months old.

Disturbingly, Thomas Renz revealed at the conference yesterday that information from published clinical trials showed that children had a 1 in 1000 chance of paralysis from the Covid-19 vaccines.

“The FDA wouldn’t investigate this. Why? Why wouldn’t they investigate this? Don’t you think that’s important?

“Paralysing our children especially as we push it [the vaccine] on younger and younger children who have zero statistical risk of death from Covid-19?”, Renz questioned at the conference.

Renz continued by stating that the FDA should investigate the cases of paralysis and stop the rollout of the vaccines to children.

Younger People are More Likely to Die From the Vaccine Than Covid

Additional information released by attorney Thomas Renz included the shocking revelation that those aged under 30 are more likely to be killed by the vaccine than Covid.

Renz said: “Based on our statistical analysis if you are under 30 the ‘vaccine’ is more likely to kill you than save you.”

Hospitals are Overwhelmed by the Vaccinated

Various hospital whistleblowers have come forward and revealed to Thomas Renz and his team that hospitals are seeing fully vaccinated breakthrough cases at an “astounding rate.”

Renz said that numerous whistleblowers have stated that they are seeing fully vaccinated individuals in ICUs at a rate anywhere from 40% to 100%.

“People who are fully vaccinated are accounting for 40% or more of admissions for Covid and Covid related illness. 40% or more, that is pretty amazing considering the government’s telling us you won’t ever be admitted and you’ll be safe if you get this vaccine.”

Renz said that one hospital whistleblower revealed that there have been several periods where, in her hospital, 100% of the ICU patients were comprised of breakthrough cases.

The attorney said that these Covid breakthrough cases are “exactly what we are seeing in the UK and Israel” and is proof that the Covid jab “is not safe or effective.”

Dead People are Being Counted in Vaccination Stats

At the Stop The Shot conference, Renz also revealed that he has been contacted by more whistleblowers who have shed a light on the reality of the Covid “pandemic” and the danger of the vaccines.

One whistleblower informed Renze that deceased people are being counted as fully vaccinated in the Covid-19 vaccination stats.

Renz said that the 70% number the government is saying has got vaccinated is “fiction” and has been overinflated and is being used by the media as propaganda to push a false narrative.

“We don’t when exactly that final number is going to come out, but what we do know is that we have confirmed that there are a number of vaccinated people that are actually dead. They were dead when they were vaccinated,” Renz said.

He said during the conference that this is a “common action in healthcare fraud” and the inaccurate statistics are being used to fuel the vaccine agenda.

“The 70% vaccination rate is a lie, or at least incorrect,” the Ohio-based attorney said.

Association of State Medical Boards Are Threatening Doctors

Furthermore, attorney Renz stated that there are plenty of alternative medicines that are completely safe and effective that have been used by doctors across the US to treat Covid-19, but that these doctors have been censored and suppressed.

Renz said that the Association of State Medical Boards is threatening to remove doctors’ licenses if the doctors attempt to tell patients the truth about early treatments or the dangers of the “vaccines.”

Medicines such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are just two treatments named by Renz as being suppressed and “slandered” by the mainstream media and big pharma in favour of the vaccines.

More Whistleblowers are Coming Forward

To conclude, Thomas Renz thanked the countless whistleblowers who have come forward to reveal the truth about the Covid-19 “pandemic” and the dangers of the so-called “vaccines.”

Renz said: “Despite the risk to themselves, their jobs, and slandering of their reputation if our Whistleblowers become unmasked, they are still providing us important data and information which allows us to get the appropriate facts in the public square. We need more heroes to come forward.

“The true lifesaving information is being suppressed.”

If you are a whistleblower and have credible data or information and wish to contact attorney Thomas Renz and his team, please contact them at renzlawllc@gmail.com

