They’re coming for the children – JCVI recommends children are given the Covid-19 Jab despite the fact it is killing Children in the USA

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended all children aged 16 and 17 receive the Pfizer Covid-19 injection, despite the fact real world data shows children in the USA have died due to the jab.

The new advice comes after originally only recommending children with disabilities should be offered a Covid-19 vaccine due to a lack of data to prove the benefits outweighed the risks.

The JCVI said in a statement issued on the 19th July 2021 that “children aged 12 to 15 with severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities, should be offered the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA Covid vaccine.

They also recommended that “children and young people aged 12 to 17 who live with an immunosuppressed person should be offered the vaccine”. The reason the JCVI give for this is that “immunosuppressed household contacts, who are at higher risk of serious disease from COVID-19 may not generate a full immune response to vaccination.” therefore in their opinion this will indirectly protect them.

Now the JCVI has recommended the Pfizer jab is given to all children aged 16 and 17, despite admitting that they “know that some serious side effects have been reported in this younger age group. This includes myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the membrane around the heart).”

The recommendation would not be possible without the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) first given emergency authorisation for the jab to be given to children aged 12 – 15.

Quite how the MHRA deemed the Pfizer mRNA jab to be safe for use in children, however, is anyone’s guess when you consider 86% of children who took part in the short two month trial suffered an adverse reaction to the Pfizer jab ranging from mild to extremely serious.

Perhaps money talks? Especially when it comes from a certain Mr Bill Gates who’s organisation is the primary funder of the MHRA to the tune of $3 million. The same money also helped to ensure the United States FDA gave emergency use approval for the Pfizer jab to be given to children aged 12 – 15 and unfortunately we’re now starting to see the grave consequences of this decision.

Consequences that are both tragic, and completely unnecessary. These new “vaccines” are still in trials until 2023 at the earliest, this means they are experimental. This is precisely why they have only been given emergency use approval. There is no emergency when it comes to children and the alleged Covid-19 disease, not a single child has died of Covid-19, and they do not suffer serious disease either.

UK authorities have clearly not learnt from the United States mistakes which have led to the deaths of numerous children?

A 16 year-old female received the Pfizer vaccine on the 19th March 2021. Nine days later the same female went into cardiac arrest at home. By the 30th March 2021 she had sadly died.

A 17 year-old female started to suffer difficulty breathing and chest pain eight days after having the Pfizer vaccine. She then suffered cardiac arrest and sadly died.

A 15 year-old female suffered cardiac arrest and ended up in intensive care four days after having the Moderna mRNA jab. She also sadly died.

A five-month old breast-fed baby developed a rash one day after his mother had received the Pfizer jab. Within 24 hours he was inconsolable, refusing to eat and developed a fever. Medical tests discovered the baby had elevated liver enzymes. The baby was hospitalised however his condition worsened and he was diagnosed with Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), a rare blood disorder.

In TTP, blood clots form in small blood vessels throughout the body. The clots can limit or block the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the body’s organs, such as the brain, kidneys, and heart.

Sadly the baby passed away just two days later.

A 16 year-old male received the Pfizer vaccine and developed a headache and an upset stomach two days after having the second dose. Sadly the following day the boy was found dead in bed.

A fifteen year-old female received her second dose of the Pfizer jab on the 6th June 2021. Sadly one day later she died suddenly without reason.

A 15 year-old male die due to an unexplained reason twenty-three days after having the Pfizer jab.

A 15 year-old female received her 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccine, then suffered a cardiac arrest and tragically died.

A one-year-old baby received the Moderna jab. The jab caused his body temperature to increase forcing him into a seizure. The result? The one year-old passed away.

Another 15 year-old male had the Pfizer mRNA jab. One day later he suffered heart failure and sadly died.

Another adverse reaction was suffered by a one-year-old female after she had been given the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

The one-year old toddler was given a single dose of the Pfizer jab on the 19th January 2021, despite the fact it has not been authorised for use in children of this age.

The report, which was made by a doctor, and can be found under VAERS ID 1012508, states that the one-year-old was fit and well prior to having the vaccine and had no previous concerns. However, a day later the toddler developed postauricular pain which then progressed to full left sided Bell’s palsy – a condition for which there is no known cure, and which causes weakness and paralysis of the facial muscles on one side of the face.

At the time the report was made, on the 7th February 2021, the doctor stated that the toddler had not recovered.

Another adverse reaction reported to VAERS was suffered by a two-month-old male, and was again due to the Pfizer vaccine.

The report, found under VAERS ID 1015467, was made by a doctor and states that the baby was given a dose of the Pfizer jab on the 2nd February 2021. The doctor states that it is “unknown whether they were enrolled in the clinical trial”.

Just over an hour after being given the jab the two-month-old returned to the clinic and was clammy, had cold skin, and was suffering chest pain. Unfortunately, the baby then suffered cardiac arrest.

The doctor making the report states the baby was stabilised and transferred for further medical treatment, but that they did not know the outcome of the event and no follow-up attempts were possible.

Another adverse reaction reported to VAERS was suffered by a one-year-old male, this time due to the Moderna mRNA vaccine.

The infant was given the Moderna jab on the 8th April 2021 according to the report found under VAERS ID 1261766.

Two days later, on the 10th April the infant’s body temperature increased and they suffered a seizure.

The one-year-old infant sadly died.

All of these unnecessary deaths have been officially recorded on the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), and can be viewed here by searching for the VAERS ID.

The Covid-19 vaccines have not been proven to stop people catching Covid-19, and they have not been proven to stop people spreading Covid-19. Even the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) have admitted this in a paper published on the UK Government website on the 26th July 2021.

The only thing the Covid-19 injections are claimed to do is reduce serious illness if infected with Covid-19, but we still cannot even be sure of this due to the fact the rate of alleged deaths has fallen at the same rate it did last year when there were no miraculous vaccines, have the government and its scientists ever heard of seasonality?

They are coming for the children, and they will not stop until they are able to give the Covid-19 injection to them all. But why are they so eager to vaccinate children when the jabs do not prevent transmission and children do not suffer serious disease? The answer is sinister, and this is not going to end well.

Like this: Like Loading...