New York City Requires Covid Vaccine Passports for Guests To Enter Restaurants and Gyms

New York City has become the first city in America to demand that citizens prove their Covid-19 vaccination status to gain entry to restaurants, gyms, and cinemas.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the controversial mandate yesterday morning, hoping that the move will pressure people to get vaccinated. The program is similar to policies passed in France and Italy last month, and is set to begin later this month, and after a transition period, enforcement will start mid-September, when schools are expected to reopen and more workers could return to offices in Manhattan.

At a news conference, Mayor de Blasio said: “It’s time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life.

“Not everyone is going to agree with this, I understand that. But for so many people, this is going to be a lifesaving act, that we are putting a mandate in place that is going to guarantee a much higher level of vaccination in this city. And that is the key to protecting people, and the key to our recovery.”

According to de Blasio, about 66 percent of adults in New York have been fully vaccinated. After imposing another indoor mask mandate, the mayor is encouraging New Yorkers to mask up whilst ordering the “hesitant” to submit to the experimental jab to “keep others safe.”

Currently, de Blasio is requiring city workers to get vaccinated or face weekly testing and is even offering a $100 bribe for the public.

To enforce the new rule, New York City is introducing a “Key to NYC Pass” smartphone app whereby New Yorkers will be required to upload a photo of themselves along with proof of injection.

The scheme will be fully implemented on September 13th, giving the unvaccinated around six weeks to get jabbed and upload proof into the system. Those who refuse will be barred from participating in society.

Mayor de Blasio said at a news conference on Tuesday: “If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated. It’s time.”

The mainstream media is claiming that New York City is currently going through its “third wave” of Covid. Of course, whilst the vaccinated are catching and spreading the virus, the unvaccinated are being blamed for it.

“There is a madness afoot here, sir, and only government can make a difference,” proclaimed New York State Sen. James Sanders Jr. of Southeast Queens about the rise in new “cases” that are being reported across the city. “Give me a better way, or support the mayor.”

Of course, a better way would be to open up and get back to normal, ending the medical fascism. People should be encouraged to boost their natural immunity through a healthy diet, vitamin C, zinc, and by going outside in the sun, spending time with others. Unfortunately, there is no money to be made in being healthy so governments worldwide will opt for big pharma drugs and lockdowns.

At the state level, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on private businesses to voluntarily force their customers to show proof f injection prior to being served. “Vaccine-only admission”, as Cuomo is calling it, is the only way to help “flatten the curve” of new Covid cases.

“I am asking them, and suggesting to them, to go to vaccine-only admission,” Cuomo stated. “I believe it’s in your business interest to run a vaccine-only establishment.”

Those in New York City will be allowed to show their Key to NYC Pass, the state’s “Excelsior” app, or a paper card issued from the vaccinator.

