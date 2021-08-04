Breaking News

First Autopsy of Dead Person Vaccinated for Covid Found to Contain Spike Proteins in Every Organ of Body

Researchers discovered that the now-deceased vaccinated patient’s body was riddled with spike proteins in every organ of the body.

Researchers from Germany conducted the world’s first-ever postmortem study on a corpse that had been vaccinated against Covid-19 prior to their death. They discovered that every single organ of the deceased person’s body had become infested with spike proteins as a result of the vaccine.

The German scientific report titled “First case of postmortem study in a patient vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2”, which was published in June 2021, examined the autopsy of an 86-year-old man who had received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine but died a month later after becoming infected with Coronavirus by a nearby patient at a hospital.

According to the report, the man had a medical history including systemic arterial hypertension, chronic venous insufficiency, dementia, and prostate carcinoma.

The report, which was published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, states that on January 9th, 20201, “the man received lipid nanoparticle-formulated, nucleoside-modified RNA vaccine BNT162b2 in a 30 μg dose.” Just 18 days after his dose of the vaccine, the man was admitted to the hospital for worsening diarrhea, where an “antigen test and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for SARS-CoV-2 were negative.”

However, by day 25, the vaccinated patient tested positive for Covid-19, presumably from a nearby Covid-infected patient in the hospital, and he, unfortunately, died of kidney and respiratory failure the following day.

According to the report, researchers found that the patient’s entire body had become overrun with high viral RNA loads, also known as vaccine-induced spike proteins.

The study concluded: “In summary, the results of our autopsy case study in a patient with mRNA vaccine confirm the view that by first dose of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 immunogenicity can already be induced, while sterile immunity is not adequately developed.”

In other words, whilst the Covid-19 vaccine triggered an immune response within the body, it did not seem to stop the spread of the virus throughout the body or the spike proteins that caused his organs to fail.

This bombshell study only confirms our worst fears that the Covid vaccine causes more harm than good, and may actually even accelerate the spread of the virus.

