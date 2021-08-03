UK Government Bribing Young People to Get Covid Vaccine Through Free Pizza and Taxi Rides

The UK government is hoping that free food and taxi rides will encourage younger people to get vaccinated.

The UK government is targeting young people to get their Covid-19 vaccines by bribing them with the promise of free food and free taxi rides.

On Sunday, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced that they are teaming up with firms such as Uber, Bolt. Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims to offer incentives to encourage young people to get jabbed.

The taxi firm Uber will be sending reminders to all users in August encouraging them to go and get their Covid vaccine. Users who prove that they have been vaccinated will be offered discounted Uber trips and meals on its Uber Eats platform.

Similarly, Bolt, another lift-hailing app will offer “free ride credit” for trips to vaccination centers following a similar scheme earlier this year when it offered £250,000 worth of free rides to vaccination facilities in London.

The DHSC has said that more firms will be involved in the campaign and details will be released “in due course.”

Other incentives being discussed “could include vouchers or discount codes for people attending pop-up vaccine sites and booking through the NHS, social media competitions and promotional offers for restaurants.”

According to the DHSC, companies “will not ask for or hold any health data for than incentive scheme.”

The latest UK statistics up to the 1st of August allegedly show that 85,336,436 people have been fully vaccinated. Of this number, allegedly around 67% of people aged 18 to 29 in England have received their first dose.

Thanking businesses for “stepping up” to support the vaccine drive, Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid urged people to get vaccinated “to build a wall of defence” around the country.

Javid said: “The lifesaving vaccines not only protect you, your loved ones, and your community, but they are helping to bring us back together by allowing you to get back to doing the things you’ve missed.”

Despite many young people seeing past the propaganda and refusing to get the jab, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that it’s “great to see the strong enthusiasm among young people so far to get their vaccines.”

He continued: “Getting both doses of the jab is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and avoid unknowingly passing the virus on to someone who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Zahawi thanked the business that has backed this “mission” and urged young people to take part in the campaign so that they can “grab a bargain.”

This latest campaign was announced after a host of further pop-up vaccination centers opened across England over the weekend. Locations included Circus Extreme in Halifax, West Yorkshire, and the Summer of Love Festival in West London.

It seems as though the government is getting desperate considering they are having to resort to offering incentives and bribes to encourage younger people to get vaccinated.

Like this: Like Loading...