Germany’s Largest Newspaper BILD Apologises for Harming Society Over its Coverage of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Germany’s largest newspaper BILD has apologised for their coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and criticised the government’s strict policies.

Back in April 2020, Germany’s largest newspaper BILD condemned China for endangering the world and for being the world’s “greatest export of coronavirus.” However, the newspaper, which currently has a circulation of about 1.24 million copies daily, has issued an apology for its coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last 18 months.

With the government’s poor handling of the virus and strict Covid restrictions, which now include vaccine passports, the newspaper released a 5-minute video where editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt apologised for their coverage which was “like poison” and “made you feel like you were a mortal danger to society.”

In the video, Julian Reichelt said: “To the millions of children in this country for whom our society is responsible, I want to express here what neither our government nor our Chancellor dares to tell you. We ask you to forgive us.

“Forgive us for this policy which, for a year and a half, has made you victims of violence, neglect, isolation, and loneliness.”

Reichelt apologised for BILD’s media coverage and urged viewers “don’t believe this lie”, referring to the way the government and media have presented the coronavirus through constant fearmongering propaganda.

“We persuaded our children that they were going to murder their grandma if they dared to be what they are, children. Or if they met their friends. None of this has been scientifically proven.

“When a state steals the rights of a child, it must prove that by doing so it protects him against concrete and imminent danger. This proof has never been provided. It has been replaced by propaganda presenting the child as a vector of the pandemic.

“Those who wanted to contradict this propaganda were never invited to the expert table.”

Reichelt stated that the German government should introduce policy to open schools and sports halls rather than polling stations, otherwise they “will have on their conscience and will leave in the history books, a multitude of innocent souls.”

Currently, in Germany, many activities such as dining indoors at restaurants or staying in a hotel require proof that an individual is either fully vaccinated, has a recent negative Covid test, or has natural immunity to the virus.

The introduction of Covid vaccine passports in the country has sparked unrest as thousands of Germans have hit the streets to protest the tyrannical restrictions that restrict the freedoms of citizens and threatens to create a two-tier society of the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Despite this, the German government continues to perpetuate the Covid fearmongering to encourage the population to get vaccinated, as they aim for the over 70% vaccination threshold like other governments across the globe.

Seeing a mainstream news outlet speak out against the Covid restrictions and apologise for their coverage of the pandemic provides hope that the tide is turning, yet here in the UK, we are yet to see anyone apologise for censoring alternate voices and encouraging fear.

