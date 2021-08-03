Contract Approved to Use TOXIC Graphene Oxide for Water Treatment in UK – The Same Substance Found in Covid-19 Vaccines

“Enormous doses” of graphene oxide have been reportedly discovered in the Covid-19 vaccines.

G2O Water Technologies, a UK technology business, has managed to get its first commercial contract approved for the enhancement of water filtration membranes with graphene oxide. This contract makes it the first commercially successful application of the recently developed material for water treatment.

Allegedly, the advantages of using graphene oxide for water treatment lies in the enhancement of membrane performance, as it mitigates the effects of “fouling.” Fouling is apparently one of the biggest challenges operators of membrane-based water filtration systems face.

“Fouling” describes the presence or accumulation of unwanted material in water including scale, general dirt, and debris, dissolved metals, or biological matter, and bacteria. Fouled water can cause a variety of problems if left untreated.

In collaboration with Hydrasyst Limited, G2O technologies managed to coat membranes with graphene oxide which they state will improve operational efficiency, reduce energy consumption and decrease chemical usage. The UK technology business has anticipated that the graphene oxide coating will extend the lifetime of the membranes, as well as reducing the cost and environmental impact of water treatment.

Hydrasyst, the earliest adopter of the technology, is a British provider of advanced membrane technology systems. Managing Director Kyle Wolff said: “We’re thrilled to have been closely involved for some time now with the piloting and application of G2O Water Technology’s graphene oxide coatings.

“With the graphene oxide coating, our ceramic hollow-fibre membrane systems deliver significant operational advantages, enabling end-users to enhance the efficiency of their water usage, whilst delivering significant savings in energy costs.”

Chris Wyres, CEO of G2O Technologies, said that the company will be working with Hydrasyst to roll out Nanopulse systems for a range of water treatment applications. The tech company envisages a “wide-scale deployment” of the graphene-based treatment, which will “contribute to addressing the challenges of water scarcity and climate change.”

Graphene Oxide is Toxic

Recently, we reported on a study released by Spanish researchers which revealed that the Covid-19 vaccines contain “enormous doses” of the nanoparticle graphene oxide.

Graphene oxide, which is a material formed from graphite, is known to cause dose-dependent toxicity. The compound can cause liver and kidney damage, spur on the formation of granulomas in the lungs, decrease cell viability, and trigger cell apoptosis or pre-programmed cell death.

The nanoparticle can also cause blood clots as it coagulates the blood, and also alters the immune system by disrupting the oxidative balance in the body’s glutathione reserves.

The substance can cause a whole host of other health issues including pulmonary fibrosis, which can cause lung cancer and pneumonia.

Researchers discovered the substance in doses of the Pfizer vaccine – they found each dose that they examined contained around 747 nanograms of graphene oxide, meaning that more than 99 percent of the Pfizer vaccine was reportedly made up entirely of the toxic substance.

Of course, this research was not reported by the mainstream media and would simply be dismissed or censored if it was. However, taking what we know about graphene oxide into consideration, it is disturbing to know that UK water is set to be treated using the very same toxic substance.

We shudder to think about what the long-term health effects of washing with, using, and drinking graphene-treated water will be.

