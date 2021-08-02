Local Philippines Government Declares That Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred from Purchasing FOOD

Image source: Facebook

The executive order will introduce harsher Covid restrictions for the citizens of Lapu-Lapu.

As the vaccine rollout continues worldwide, governments continue to cross the line and willingly abuse the rights of citizens. In the Philippine city of Lapu-Lapu, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued an executive order (No. 2021-040) on Monday 26th July, which bans unvaccinated individuals from entering department stores, supermarkets, and grocery stores.

Those who do not submit to the Covid-19 vaccine will essentially be segregated from the rest of society and starved until they roll up their sleeve and take the experimental injection. It seems that governments are now resorting to terror to coerce people to get the jab: Food and basic resources are now being used as weapons against the population.

Mayor Chan’s executive order lists numerous Covid restrictions until August 25th, citing a “surge” in positive cases of the virus in the city as the reason for the order. However, after this date the tyrannical restrictions will be increased: Whilst the temporary lockdown will be lifted, those who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine will be banned from most of public life.

Section 4 of the document read: “Effective August 25, 2021, only vaccinated persons, upon presentation of their vaccination cards, shall be allowed to enter public and private markets including department stores, supermarkets, grocery stores and convenience stores.”

Section of the document states that unvaccinated people will not be able to shop for food from August 25th.

Mayor Chan stated that the city’s half-million is not vaccinating fast enough to reach the 70 percent vaccination threshold that governments are enforcing worldwide. It seems there’s no need for gas chambers when governments can simply starve people and threaten their lives instead.

After Mayor Chan issued the executive order, he went on Facebook to brag about the sudden uptake in vaccinations, which increased from the daily average of 2,000 shots per day to 5,600 per day. Unsurprisingly, terror and intimidation are very effective incentives and have now set the bar high for new standards of medical ethics, as governments resort to threatening their own citizens to claim ownership over their bodies.

However, Mayor Chan faced significant backlash online from citizens, to which Chan wrote that Section 4 of the executive order may eventually be removed on the condition that enough people submit to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Although the mayor made no promises, instead stating that he would consult with the Department of the Interior and Local Government on what the best policy would be regarding vaccination status. Chan then simply closed with: “God bless and I love you all.”

The mayor has claimed that the city has 1,021 active cases of the coronavirus, however, official statistics show that Lapu-Lapu is reported to have just 763 active cases of the virus. A total of 7,844 people have recovered out of the total 8,790 who have contracted Covid-19, and 183 have been reported to have died with the virus.

Local news outlets report that as of July 28th, 77,658 people have had the Covid-19 vaccine in Lapu-Lapu. Of that number, 53,376 have received one dose, whilst 24,282 have had a second dose.

As more people submit to the vaccine, the number of adverse reactions and deaths post-vaccination rise. In the UK, as of 14th July 2021, 46 million people have allegedly received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. In total, the number of adverse reactions that have resulted from the jabs and have been reported to the MHRA as of the 14th July 2021 stands at 1,082,942. This means that for every 43 people vaccinated an adverse reaction is suffered. Additionally, 1,490 deaths have been reported as a result of the vaccine.

The Covid vaccine is currently still voluntary in the UK, however, vaccine passports have been discussed by the government and are set to be introduced in September. When enforced, British citizens will have to provide proof of vaccination to gain entry to nightclubs and other large events.

It is disturbing to see that governments are turning to means of terror to “encourage” the masses to recieve the Covid vaccine, or face discrimination, and even starvation. When will this end?

