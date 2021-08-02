It gets worse – UK Gov. / MHRA release 26th report on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections

The UK Government have released their twenty-sixth report highlighting adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections that have occurred since the roll-out began on the 8th December 2020.

The U.K. Governments report (which you can find here) has collated data inputted up to the 21st July via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. At this point an estimated 20.4 million first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech injection, 24.7 million first doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca injection, had been administered. There were also around 12.9 million second doses of the Pfizer jab, 23.2 million second doses of the AstraZeneca jab, and 0.3 million second doses of the Moderna jab administered at this point.

Our earliest analysis of the data which we brought you back at the beginning of February showed that there had been 49,472 adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab, and 21,032 adverse reactions to the Oxford jab up to the 24th January 2021, with a rate of 1 in every 333 people receiving the jab suffering a serious adverse reaction.

This number has since increased to a rate of 1 in every 142 people, however the MHRA state that just 1-10% of adverse reactions are actually reported.

We took a look at the specific reactions to see if there were any serious causes for concern, and this is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

The total number of blood disorders reported as adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs now stands at 15,909 as of the 21st July 2021.

This includes ailments such as thrombocytopenia which is where your body has a low level of platelets in the blood, this is also the condition that has been occurring alongside blood clots which the Government have finally admitted is due to the AstraZeneca vaccine, but have of course played it down.

Severe forms of this ailment can lead to bleeding spontaneously from the eyes, gums, or bladder and can result in death. Which is exactly what has happened in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, with 155 cases of thrombocytopenia being reported which have resulted in 1 death thus far.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has caused 6 deaths due to thrombocytopenia, with 846 cases being reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as of the 21st July 2021. This means the total number of cases of thrombocytopenia reported as adverse reactions has increased by nearly 20 times, as there had only been 44 reported cases as of the 21st March.

The total number of cardiac disorders reported as adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine now stands at 12,834 with a total of 235 people sadly passing away after suffering a cardiac disorder adverse reaction to one of the two jabs. This includes serious events such as cardiac arrest of which the Pfizer jab has caused799 times so far, with 32 of these resulting in death.

The Oxford jab has caused 155 people to suffer cardiac arrest so far with 33 of these sadly resulting in death. What’s also concerning to note here is the difference in the total number of cardiac disorders between the two different vaccines. A total of 4,020 reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, and a total of 8,814 reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Next up we have anaphylactic reactions. An anaphylactic reaction is a severe and potentially life-threatening reaction to a trigger. The trigger here being either the Pfizer jab or Oxford jab. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include feeling faint, finding it hard to breathe, a fast heartbeat and feeling anxious, and the condition needs to be treated in hospital at soon as possible. The Pfizer injection has accounted for 379 anaphylactic reactions so far, resulting in two avoidable deaths.

But the AstraZeneca jab accounts for 652 cases of anaphylactic reaction as of the 21st July. Sadly this has also resulted in 2 deaths, according to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme report.

There have also been 22 reports of anaphylactic reaction reported as adverse reactions to the Moderna injection.

The number of reported central nervous system haemorrhages and cerebrovascular accidents a.k.a strokes to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as a result of the experimental Covid-19 injections is extremely worrying.

As of the 21st July, the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme has seen 35 reports of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 7 deaths, 23 reports of cerebral infarction resulting in 1 death, 31 reports of ischaemic stroke resulting in 1 death and 12 reports of subarachnoid haemorrhage resulting in 5 deaths, all as a result of the Pfizer BioNTech mRNA injection.

But the most reported type of stroke occurring after having the Pfizer jab is a cerebrovascular accident, which is the sudden death of brain cells due to lack of oxygen when the blood flow to the brain is impaired by blockage or rupture of an artery to the brain. With 299 cases of cerebrovascular accident resulting in 12 deaths being reported as a result of having the Pfizer jab.

A cerebrovascular accident is also the most common type of stroke to occur after having the AstraZeneca injection, with a frightening 1,094 cases resulting in 41 deaths being reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as of the 21st July 2021. Just 85 cases of cerebrovascular accidents had been reported as of the 14th March.

There have also been 160 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 44 deaths, and 85 cases of cerebral infarction resulting in 5 deaths.

As well as 103 cases of subarachnoid haemorrhage resulting in 5 deaths, and 132 cases of ischaemic stroke resulting in 6 deaths. All adverse reaction suffered to the AstraZeneca injection.

In all there have been 47,555 reported nervous system disorders occurring due to the Pfizer jab as of the 21st July, 4,904 nervous system disorders occurring due to the Moderna jab, and 551 nervous system disorders occurring where the brand of vaccine was not specified in the report. Whilst the numbers seen due to the Pfizer jab are scary they pale in comparison to the numbers of nervous system disorders reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab, which now stand at 170,969.

The MHRA say they are investigating reports of menstrual disorders (period problems) and unexpected vaginal bleeding following vaccination against COVID-19 in the UK. These reports are also being reviewed by the independent experts of the Commission on Human Medicines’ COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group and the Medicines for Women’s Health Expert Advisory Group.

A total of 27,510 reports of a variety of menstrual disorders have been reported after all three of the COVID-19 vaccines including heavier than usual periods, delayed periods and unexpected vaginal bleeding.

Finally we come to the total number of deaths that have tragically been caused by the experimental, emergency approved Covid-19 injections, but only the ones that have been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme as of the 21st July 2021.

The MHRA has received 466 reports of people dying as a result of having the Pfizer/BioNTech injection, and 266,000 individual adverse reactions.

However the number of deaths due to the AstraZeneca injection is more than twice the deaths due to the Pfizer jab, standing at a total of 1,018 as of the 21st July 2021. Whilst the number of adverse reactions due to the AstraZeneca jab is more than three times the amount seen due to the Pfizer jab, standing at 800,934.

There have also been 32,454 adverse reactions reported against the Moderna mRNA injection resulting in 8 deaths so far, and 2,840 adverse reactions resulting in 25 deaths where the brand of vaccine was not specified. This means the total number of adverse reactions reported to the MHRA now stands at 1,102,228, and the total number of deaths reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections now stands at 1,517.

None of the Covid-19 injections are proving to be safe, and the numbers show that adverse reactions to the Moderna jab are starting to rise. The problem now is that they want to inject children next, and they are coming back for the over 50’s in the Autumn to give them a 3rd “booster” injection.

That’s why it’s so important the British public are made aware of how dangerous these injections have proven to be so far, so please share this article everywhere.

Like this: Like Loading...