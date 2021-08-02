64% of all Covid-19 deaths since February were people who’d had the Covid-19 Injection

A Public Health England report shows that people who’d had the Covid-19 injection make up 64% of all alleged Covid-19 deaths that have occurred since February 2021 in England.

The report titled ‘SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England’, is the 19th technical briefing on alleged variants of concern in the United Kingdom and makes for extremely interesting reading once you realise what the statistics are actually telling us.

PHE have compiled a helpful table which shows the number of alleged confirmed Delta variant cases in the UK alongside the number of alleged deaths due to the variant. The table shows that since the 1st February 2021 up to the 19th July 2021 there have been 23,379 alleged confirmed cases of the Delta variant in people over the age of 50. Of these 10,993 had been confirmed in the previous 28 days alone.

But the data shows that people over the age of 50 who are unvaccinated account for just 10% of the alleged confirm Covid-19 cases, whilst those who had received a single dose more than 21 days prior to their confirmed infection account for 22% of the alleged confirmed cases. However, 57% of the alleged cases are people who had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine at least 21 days prior to their alleged confirmed Covid-19 infection.

As you can see from the above table the number of people over 50 who are fully vaccinated with an alleged confirmed case of the Delta variant outnumber those who are unvaccinated by nearly 6 to 1, whilst the number of people over 50 who have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 jab and have an alleged confirmed case of the Delta variant outnumber those who are unvaccinated by more than 2 to 1.

When the Covid-19 vaccines were given emergency use authorisation the authorities did not have a clue as to whether they would work. The limited trials carried out only measured whether or not a vaccinated person suffered serious disease if infected with Covid-19, they did not measure whether a vaccinated person could still become infected with Covid-19, and they did not measure whether or not a vaccinated person could still spread the virus in line with the mainstream accepted germ theory.

It is claimed that the vaccines reduce the chances of suffering serious illness if infected with Covid-19 significantly, so although a significantly higher amount of vaccinated over 50’s have a confirmed case of the Delta variant compared to those who are unvaccinated, you would assume that the opposite would be seen in the number of people who have allegedly died to the Delta variant?

Because the authorities have told us time and time again that the Covid-19 vaccines are our only route back to normal and we must come forward, roll up our sleeves and get the jab when called upon to do so. So the vaccines must surely do what they say on the tin?

Unfortunately, it looks like instead of the Covid-19 injections being our route back to normal they are instead quite the opposite. Because the data published by Public Health England shows us that the number of alleged deaths due to the Delta variant are highest among those who had received two doses of the vaccine.

Of the 460 alleged Covid-19 deaths to have occurred since the 1st February, a huge 64% of them were people who had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, which is allegedly supposed to protect them from serious illness. But the majority were not people who had only received one dose, 77% of those who had died even after at least one dose of the Covid-19 jab were in fact fully vaccinated, and a further 20.7% of those who’d had at least one dose had received their first dose at least 21 days prior to their death.

The number of unvaccinated people to have allegedly died of the Delta variant accounted for just 35% of all alleged Covid-19 deaths according to PHE data.

We wonder if you were surprised as we were to see the majority of Covid-19 deaths are people who’d been vaccinated? Maybe it’s a mistake, because the people who religiously watch BBC news, trust the Government, and the WHO, wear a mask religiously, preach to others that there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to taking an experimental injection because “science is just quicker now”, and attempt to coerce others into getting the jab because “the delta variant is really dangerous”, can’t all be wrong, can they?

