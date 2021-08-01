Dr Vernon Coleman – “97% of those wearing masks are virtue-signalling, bed-wetting numpties”

Dr Vernon Coleman has released another video in which he claims “this is the calm before the storm” and “the lockdowns, masks, and rules are coming back”.
You can watch the video in full below…
Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages