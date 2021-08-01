An interview with Dr Robert Malone

Robert W Malone MD, was at the Salk Institute in 1987 and 1988. There, he pioneered in-vitro RNA transfection and also in-vivo RNA transfection in frog embryos, as well as mice. Malone’s research was then continued at Vical in 1989, where the first rat experiments were designed by him.

Dr. Malone carried on his research into mRNA vaccination during the 1990s, culminating in a mucosal patent that was issued in 2000. He also helped revolutiionise the field of cationic liposomes for the use in RNA vaccinations, work that was far ahead of its time.

However, Dr Malone does not agree with the roll-out of the current mRNA Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna and has been very outspoken about them over the past couple of months.

Dr Malone was recently interviewed by investigative journalist Sonia Elijah, and you can watch the interview in full below…

