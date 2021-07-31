Calls for an Ambulance due to Cardiac Arrest and Unconsciousness have skyrocketed since young adults started getting the Covid-19 Vaccine

Data published by Public Health England shows that calls to the ambulance service due to people suffering cardiac arrest or being unconscious have increased week on week by huge numbers compared to expected levels ever since young adults started to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Public Health England collects data on certain symptoms reported when a call is made to ambulance services, and data for the week ending 25th July 2021 shows that all reported symptoms are above the expected levels for this time of year.

But the most concerning symptom is cardiac / respiratory arrest which has seen a steep increase in reports since the end of May.

This is around the same time adults under 30 began to get the Covid-19 vaccine, with most of them receiving the Pfizer mRNA jab. They have not been offered the AstraZeneca jab due to concerns about blood clots, however a minority have received the Moderna mRNA jab.

However, both the Pfizer and Moderna jabs have also since had warnings added to the safety labels due to a suspicion it is causing myocarditis and pericarditis in younger adults, mainly men, after they have had the second dose.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whereas pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart. Both are extremely serious conditions due to the vital role the heart plays in keeping a person alive, and the fact a person only gets one heart.

Another concerning symptom has also rapidly increased above baseline levels since young adults started to get the Covid-19 jab. Reports made to ambulance services of people being unconscious / passing out have increased significantly since the end of May.

Correlation is of course not causation, but something is causing a huge spike in these concerning symptoms, and it is not Covid-19.

The Covid-19 vaccines have proven to be extremely unsafe so far with over 1 million adverse reactions and over 1,500 deaths being reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

They have also proven to be clearly not working thanks to Public Health England data which shows 65% of all alleged Covid-19 deaths are people who have been vaccinated, whilst Public Health Scotland data shows 87% of all alleged Covid-19 deaths are people who have been vaccinated.

If the Covid-19 vaccines which have been given to over 80% of all adults are not to blame, then it’s hard to understand what is.

Like this: Like Loading...