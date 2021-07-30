Breaking News

American Medical Association Calls for MANDATORY Covid Vaccines for ALL Healthcare Workers

By on ( Leave a comment )
UK begins bulk manufacturing of new Covid vaccine Valneva ...
The AMA has joined with a slew of other big pharma groups to call for the government to implement mandatory Covid vaccinations for health care workers.

The American Medical Association (AMA) along with the American Nurses Association (ANA), and other pharmaceutical groups want all medical workers in the United States to be subjected to mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations or face losing their jobs.

Ezekiel Emanuel, a Jewish bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania and the brother of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, organised a joint statement of nearly 60 medical groups demanding that all health care workers receive the jab or face unemployment for failing to comply.

Emanuel twisted the narrative, making it seem like medical staff themselves are demanding that the government enforce mandatory Covid jabs, by stating: “We have reached a confluence where health care workers want vaccine mandates, and the government is responding.

“I fully expect more health care employers – health systems, long-term care companies, pharmacies, and others– will mandate their employees get vaccinated.

“The nation will be better off for it,” Emanuel said.

According to the statement, which was shared with The Washington Post, vaccinating all health care workers in the US would guarantee the “health and safety of US Workers, families” and communities, as “the nation depends on it.”

Currently, President Joe Biden has struggled to make the Covid-19 vaccines mandatory across the US, because constitutionally he cannot do so. Despite this, Biden does support private employers “mandating” them for their workers.

Even with endless media and political fearmongering about a deadly “pandemic” and a spotlight focusing on the new “terrifying” Delta variant, most of the country is refusing to get vaccinated. Biden aimed to have 70% of Americans fully vaccinated by Independence Day, and unsurprisingly that date came and went with the population unfazed and ignoring government propaganda.

As we know, this was never about protecting the population, but to control us and keep us (and make us) sick. The introduction of vaccine passports only confirms these suspicions and shows that there is something darker afoot.

Currently, in the UK, the government has voted in favour of compulsory Covid vaccines for care home staff, which will come into effect from October and will mean that those who do not get vaccinated will lose their jobs.

Similar mandates have been introduced in other countries such as France and Greece. In France, Covid vaccinations became compulsory for all healthcare workers from July 21st, meaning that from September 15th those who do not comply will not be allowed to go work or get paid.

Likewise, in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstakis recently announced that Covid-19 vaccines will become mandatory for all health workers and care home employees, and those who fail to get vaccinated will be suspended from August 16th.

It appears as though the push for mandatory vaccines is only getting stronger amongst the globalist elite who decide the fate of health care workers behind closed doors. One thing is for certain, however, the health care workers themselves are certainly NOT calling for mandatory vaccines, regardless of what the mainstream media and big pharma say otherwise.

We urgently need your help!
Support for our Fundraiser has fallen
dramatically due to censorship by Big Tech
and Social Media. If you like what we do
then please help us to keep doing it
by supporting us today…

Please choose your preferred donation method

German Politician Says Vaccinated People Will “Definitely” Have More Freedom Than Unvaccinated People
Helge Braun, chief of staff of Chancellor Angela Merkel, said on Sunday …
Expert Gynaecologist says Covid-19 vaccinated individuals may affect unvaccinated women
Doctor Shelley Cole, a board-certified Obstetrician -Gynaecologist has expressed her concern over …
Philippines President tells public who refuse vaccine that “For all I care you can die anytime” and bans them from leaving their home
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has told the public that if they have …
EXCLUSIVE – Covid-19 deaths are rising and official data shows 87% of the people who have died were Vaccinated
Alleged Covid-19 deaths are on the rise again in the United Kingdom, …
Dr Robert Malone: “The Covid-19 Vaccine Causes the Virus to Become More Infectious”
Dr Robet Malone said that if the data revealed by NBC News …
New South Wales School Attempts to Make Covid Vaccines MANDATORY – Successful Pushback from Parents Sees Proposal SCRAPPED
Parramatta Marist High School attempted to mandate Covid vaccines for students returning …
Pfizer Engineered Agreements With Governments Stating They Had to Pay for Covid Vaccines Whether They Worked or Not – NO Recourse for Injuries
The contract reveals that governments have been forced to pay for the …
The CDC is committing fraud and hiding confirmed cases of Covid-19 in fully vaccinated people
The CDC contends that only a small percentage of people in the United …
Biden Announces Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines for Veterans Affairs Healthcare Staff
https://youtu.be/YN8XQ-UdUUc US President Joe Biden has confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccines will …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments