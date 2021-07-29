Philippines President tells public who refuse vaccine that “For all I care you can die anytime” and bans them from leaving their home

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has told the public that if they have not been vaccinated they can no longer leave their homes, and if they do he will make sure the police escorts them home.
The President also said that for all he cares the unvaccinated can die any time.
You can watch the video in full below…
What a thug. I am sorry for all good people in the Philippines, living under such a president.
Mass protest of the unvaccinated, that will overwhelm the police. Forcibly remove him from office.